Justice Department Formally Closes Emmett Till Investigation Without Justice | Smart News

Authorities closed an investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Till in 1955 and will not prosecute the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division and the United States Attorneys Office for the North Mississippi District. announced last week.

The news ends new investigations into one of the most infamous lynchings in American history. Tills’ murder in 1955 and the subsequent acquittal of his attackers shocked the nation and sparked the nascent civil rights movement.

In August of the same year, Till, who was only 14 at the time, was visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi from his hometown of Chicago when he was accused of harassing a white woman. , Carolyn Bryant, 21, in her family’s grocery store. . Bryant would later lie and claim that Till had grabbed her and flirted with her. Eyewitness testimony indicates he simply hissed her, reported Abby Callard for Smithsonian revised in 2009.

In the middle of the night of August 28, two armed white men, Carolyns’ future husband Roy Bryant and her half-brother JW Milama kidnapped Till from his bed at gunpoint. The men tortured and beat the teenager for hours before killing him and dumping his body in the Tallahatchie River, where he was collected three days later.

State officials charged Milam and Bryant with murder, but the couple were acquitted by an all-white jury. The men confessed to the crime in a paid article See magazine a few months later, but double criminality laws prevented them from being tried again, as Nicole Chavez reports for CNN. Milam died in 1980 and Bryant died in 1994.

The news of the horrific hate crime and the acquittal of the jury has outraged many across the country, report Audra DS Burch and Tariro Mzezewa for the New York Times. Granny Till-MobleyEmmett’s mother insisted on showing her son’s mutilated body in an open casket during his funeral on Chicago’s South Side, which has drawn more than 100,000 mourners. She also authorized the publication of photos in Jet magazinenoting, let people see what they did to my boy, which brought national attention to his murder. (His coffin and copies of the Jet magazine, are on display at the Smithsonians National Museum of African American History and Culture.)

Over the past decades, authorities have attempted to bring justice to members of the Tills family. The DOJ reopened the case as part of its Cold Case Initiative in 2004, but found it lacked jurisdiction to lay federal charges, according to the press release.

This recently concluded investigation was opened in 2017, after the University historian Duke Timothy B. Tyson published his book Emmett Till’s blood. Tyson alleged in the book that Carolyn Bryant retracted her previous testimony in interviews with him, writes Darcel Rockett for the Chicago Tribune.

The DOJ and the FBI have opened a new investigation to determine whether Bryant had recanted and, if so, whether she had any information that could lead to the prosecution of a living person or herself. After reviewing the evidence, the departments determined that they had not uncovered enough evidence to support a federal prosecution, in accordance with the Chicago Tribune.

Authorities stress that the lack of federal prosecution in Tills ‘murder does not mean that Carolyn Bryants’ testimony in 1955 in state court was true or correct.

There remains considerable doubt as to the credibility of his version of events, which is contradicted by others who were with Till at the time, including the account of a living witness, they said in the statement.

Investigators briefed Tills’ family members on the conclusion of his case at a meeting last week. Speaking at a press conference last Monday after the meeting, Till’s cousin Thelma Wright Edwards expressed her disappointment.

I have no hate in my heart, but I had hoped we could get an apology. But that didn’t happen and nothing was sorted out, Edwards said, according to CNN. The case is closed, and we must continue from here.

The last living witness to Tills’ kidnapping and murder is his cousin and best friend, Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr. Parker witnessed both the 1955 grocery store encounter and Tills’ kidnapping.

Today is a day that will never be forgotten, Parker said at the same press conference, according to the Chicago Tribune. For 66 years, we have been suffering for [Emmetts] loss and I suffered tremendously because of the way they painted it at the time.