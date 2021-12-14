Serial actor Manoj suffers from temporary facial paralysis, shares video | Entertainment News





Film and serial artist Manoj, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, revealed he suffers from Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes temporary paralysis of the facial muscles, often causing a side. In the video, the left side of Manoj’s face is seen slumped. It was last month that the actor realized he was suffering from this disease. Manoj felt something unusual with his face when he woke up one morning. He had shared the video with the headline “This is what happened when fate hit me in the face”. While reading the title, many people clicked on the video thinking it was funny. However, they were in shock when Manoj disclosed his condition. The actor begins the video by warning the audience not to be scared by the appearance of his look. In this video, Manoj explains in detail Bell’s palsy or facial palsy. He added that he decided to make the video to educate others about this disease. The actor asks his viewers not to be afraid or stressful in case they have Bell’s palsy. As a precaution, Manoj warns them against letting the cool air from the air conditioner hit their face directly. During this time, he said he had started physiotherapy as part of his treatment. “The life-changing incident happened on November 28th. I felt uncomfortable going to bed the night before. I tried to sleep hoping that everything would be okay. in the morning. However, my face temporarily sagged. When I spat after rinsing my mouth, water came out from one side of my mouth. While brushing, I noticed that a side of my face was sagging. I felt like that side of my face had suddenly weakened. I realized that one side of my face was not working, “recalls Manoj. Manoj admits he was concerned that the sudden weakening of the facial muscles was a symptom of a stroke. When he said this to his wife, actress Beena Antony, she consoled him and tried to calm him down. Manoj then called his father’s younger brother who is a doctor. He spoke with his uncle on a video call. After listening to Manoj, the doctor said there was nothing to worry about and immediately diagnosed Bell’s palsy. He advised Manoj to see a doctor and get an MRI to rule out any head conditions. Tests confirmed it was Bell’s palsy and doctors immediately started taking medication for two weeks. Manoj then underwent a thorough examination at Aster Medicity as well. “I was really stressed out. My family was against posting this video. However, I wanted everyone to understand the stress and tension I went through. In case you have this condition, there is no no need to be afraid. My condition has improved now. I am in physiotherapy. I realized that a video I uploaded about the pulse oximeter during the Covid era had been useful to many, which is why I decided to share this video, ”Manoj said.

