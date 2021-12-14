6 super expensive wedding gifts given to Vicky and Katrina by Bollywood superstars | Newsondot





Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now married and are reportedly currently on their honeymoon in the picturesque honeymoon nation of the Maldives.

Instagram / Katrina Kaif But just before their trip exotic vacation, they were bombarded with love by many Bollywood superstars, who have met the most extravagant gifts possible. Let’s check which superstar gave what: 1. A Range Rover by Salman Khan (Rs 3 Crore)

Instagram / Salman Khan Salman is known to be a person who gives expensive cars and other things to people he really loves, and Katrina is certainly one who has been very close to him. In order to congratulate Vicky on her royal wedding, Salman is said to have gifted Katrina with a brand new Range Rover car worth a staggering 3 crore rupees. 2. A diamond necklace from Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 2.7 crore)

Instagram / Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir may not have attended his ex-girlfriend Katrina’s wedding, but it looks like he still has a little corner for her. This is why the Rockstar actor has decided to offer Katrina a gift she will never forget. According to reports, Ranbir Katrina offered a diamond necklace worth 2.7 crores. 3. A painting by Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 1.5 Lakhs)

Instagram / Shah Rukh Khan Katrina and Shah Rukh have worked together a few times in the past and are known to be good friends. Now, while Shah Rukh may not have been able to attend the wedding, he remained a class act by gifting Katrina and Vicky an expensive painting worth 1.5 Lakh rupees. 4. A BMW bike from Hrithik Roshan (Rs 3 Lakhs)

Instagram / Hrithik Roshan Vicky Kaushal, being a prominent Bollywood actor, also has a lot of friends in the industry, with Hrithik apparently being one of them. That’s why Hrithik gave Vicky something special on her big day. According to reports, the Super 30 actor gave Vicky a new BMW G310 R motorcycle worth Rs 3 lakh. 5. A basket of Alia Bhatt perfume (in lakhs)

Instagram / Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt also presented a gift to Katrina the day of her big wedding and it was a basket of expensive perfume estimated at hundreds of thousands of rupees. 6. Platinum Bracelet From Taapsee Pannu (Rs. 1.4 lakhs)

Instagram / Taapsee Pannu Taapsee and Vicky have both worked in movies together and are good friends on screen as well. That’s why the Thappad actress gave Vicky a platinum bracelet for her wedding. According to reports, the bracelet would cost around 1.4 lakh rupees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsondot.com/news/6-super-expensive-wedding-gifts-given-to-vicky–katrina-by-bollywood-superstars-5313 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos