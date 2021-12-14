Obituary: David Gulpilil, Indigenous actor who made his name with a spellbinding role in Walkabout

Birth: approx. July 1, 1953;

Death: November 29, 2021.

DAVID Gulpilil, who died of lung cancer at the age of 68, was Australia’s best-known Indigenous actor, having first impressed audiences worldwide with a compelling performance in the film Walkabout.

Chosen for her dancing skills and lack of inhibition in front of the camera, Gulpilil was just 16 when he appeared in the 1970 film, as was Jenny Agutter, who played a stranded girl with her younger brother in the Outback. . Dressed in a simple loincloth, Gulpilil moves with agility and speed as a native boy who helps them survive and opens up a world beyond their white culture.

After giving a lesson on harnessing a water source in the desert, he shares kangaroo meat from his hunt with them and together they develop sign language to communicate.

The film arrived at the start of a decade when Australian cinema experienced a revival with a new wave of achievements spearheaded by directors such as Peter Weir, Bruce Beresford, Phillip Noyce and Gillian Armstrong, telling the country’s stories of its own. point of view. , not British, and giving an alternative to American culture in Hollywood movies.

Ironically, it was British director Nicolas Roeg, with US funding, who helped kick off this with Walkabout, the playwright Edward Bonds free adaptation of the 1959 James Vance Marshalls novel.

Agutters’ brother was played by Luke (called Lucien John), Roeg’s son, who was directing himself for the first time, was beginning to establish his style in this story of spiritual and sexual awakening. Visually stunning, the film was also mystical and haunting, and used techniques such as juxtaposition, flashback, and allegory.

Much like a sultry love scene between Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie would be part of his upcoming film, Dont Look Now, Roeg shot a Garden of Eden sequence of teenagers losing their innocence with Gulpilil and Agutter naked in a lake.

Although Walkabout received worldwide recognition, Gulpilil wore a Hong Kong-made costume for the London premiere and a meeting with the Queen, and the film screened at Cannes Walkabout was not as well received in Australia.

The actor eventually joined the New Wave at home and added English to the many Indigenous languages ​​he already mastered, first in Mad Dog Morgan (1976), in which he befriended a bushranger (played by Dennis Hopper, who in reality blamed Gulpilil for making him addicted to alcohol and drugs). It was another film that did less well in its domestic market than abroad.

More enduring was the supernatural thriller The Last Wave (1977), directed by Peter Weir. It featured Gulpilil as one of five Indigenous Australians charged with murder, who becomes their attorney’s spiritual guide, played by Richard Chamberlain, one of many roles where his character comes into contact with white culture.

In a different vein, he played the humorous friend of Paul Hogans walking in the bush in the comedy Crocodile Dundee (1986). Later, in director Phillip Noyces Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002), he was a police force stalker chasing three mixed-race children who escaped internment, in a story about the actual stolen generation taken from their mothers for themselves. train as servants. for white families.

Two of the three films he starred in for director Rolf de Heer won the Gulpilil Award for Best Actor in the Australian Film Industry, starting with the title role in The Tracker (2002).

Ten Canoes (2006), in which Gulpilil was the storyteller, was shot among Gulpilil’s own community in Arnhem Land, and was the first film made entirely in indigenous Australian languages.

Later, Charlies Country (2013), a semi-autobiographical story written by the actor and director about an elder from an isolated Indigenous community struggling to conserve their culture, battling alcohol and spending time in prison. The performance also won Gulpilil the Best Actor award at Cannes.

Charlies Country premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival two years after being jailed for assaulting her partner. He used his time in prison to wean himself off his addictions.

Gulpilils other roles included A Tribal Elder in Australia (2008), director Baz Luhrmanns epic starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman.

Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu was born under a tree around July 1, 1953, a date calculated by missionaries, in the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolngu people. He grew up in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, and was called David at school.

The only movies he saw as a child were westerns, and by the age of 15 he was an accomplished hunter, tracker, and ceremonial tribal dancer. These skills were spotted by Roeg when he explored Arnhem Land to find his native character for Walkabout.

In the popular 1976 family drama Storm Boy, Gulpilil played a loner who forms a bond with a boy and his father, alongside one the boy develops with a pelican named Mr. Percival.

My Name Is Gulpilil, an acclaimed documentary directed by Molly Reynolds and released earlier this year, told the actors a remarkable story. Gulpilil was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1987. He is survived by seven children from different relationships.

ANTHONY HAYWARD