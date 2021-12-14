Entertainment
Academy museum focuses on Viennese Jews in Hollywood
When the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened earlier this year, it was criticized for neglecting the fundamental role American Jewish immigrants played in the film industry.
His recent series of symposia and screenings, Vienna in Hollywood, served more than a corrective, highlighting the contributions of European Jewish writers, directors, technicians and actors who fled the Nazis, arriving to remake Hollywood with their own images. .
At the turn of the 20th century, the burgeoning film industry in Hollywood was largely built by Jewish immigrants from eastern and central Europe, according to the symposium and series website, including many Austrians from parts of the world. former Austro-Hungarian Empire.
This well-known truth may seem obvious and in no way overwhelming. But it was a belated appreciation of the enormous impact Jewish emigrants from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, such as Billy Wilder, Vicki Baum, and Erich Korngold, had on Hollywood.
What Viennese and Austro-Hungarian Jews brought to Hollywood was the adaptability of exiles and survivors, a world-weary cynicism born of experience, an appreciation for breaking rules and overcoming obstacles, and a optimism in the face of danger, death and rejection. Examples abound in Billy Wilder’s range, which easily oscillates between murderous drama (Double Indemnity, Sunset Boulevard) and comedies that break taboos (The Major and the Minor, The Apartment) and Fred zinnemann, who made morality plays from westerns such as High Noon as well as entertainments such as the musical Oklahoma!
A session of the symposium, which took place over two days at the museum and USC, focused on the contributions of Austrian writers and exile networks. These include Salka Viertel, Greta Garbos’ favorite screenwriter, who used her Santa Monica home as a Hollywood living room, and Vicki Baum, whose Grand Hotel has become an evergreen Hollywood concept.
Judeo-Austrian writers who took refuge in Los Angeles played an important role in the classic Hollywood era as well as in the migrant community during World War II, Doris Berger Museums said, adding that Vicki Baum and Gina Kaus had been successful novelists. in Austria and Germany before coming to Hollywood.
Donna Rifkind, author of The Sun and Her Stars, a recently published biography of Viertel, spoke about the important role Viertel played in Hollywood in the late 1930s and during World War II in establishing the European Film Fund with the agent Paul Kohner, who helped bring European Jewish artists, including Heinrich Mann, to the United States.
But the best example of the exile’s contribution was Billy Wilder, at the center of a day two symposium. Wilder was a master at channeling an exile’s frustrated desire, said Noah Isenberg of the University of Texas at Austin, whether it led to murderous conclusions (Double Indemnity, Sunset Boulevard) or results. comedy (The Apartment, Some Like it Hot).
Eisenberg recounted that Wilder was so immersed in the sharp comedy of the Berlin cafe society that there was a sign in his office in Hollywood that asked: How would Lubitsch do? in reference to Berlin-born urban director Ernst Lubitsch who directed Wilders NInotchka with Greta Garbo.
Watching the genius of Wilders perform in Some Like It Hot, a comedy about artifice and sex (wanting to have it, not having it, not being able to have it), struck me as as sparkling as it was. a Viennese coffee with a punch (coffee with whipped cream), where the sweetness tempers the bitterness. In Wilders’ work, humor is a shield against desire.
As in Some Like It Hot, love also triumphs in Casablanca, which the museum has projected to crown the second day of the conference. But under the direction of Michael Curtiz, the director trained in Budapest and born Mano Kaminer, Humphrey Bogart does not go to bed with Ingrid Bergman, but with Claude Rains for the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
The contributions of the Jews in exile were not limited to directing, playing and writing. Panelists also explored Max Steiner’s creation of the Hollywood sound, featuring Austrian Jewish composers like Erich Korngold and Hanns Eisler, and another panel examined the relationship between Vienna and Hollywood today.
Over time, the majority of European Jewish refugees who fled the Nazis and came to Hollywood became American citizens, and their films are today considered some of the greatest American films of all time. Vienna in Hollywood celebrates their work, reminding us that Austrian Jews are as indelibly linked to Hollywood as kaffe is with impact.
For a full list of films and to get tickets, check out the Academies website.
