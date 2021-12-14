Paul Thomas Anderson talks licorice pizza – The Minnesota Daily

Between early performances, the intricacies of platonic romance, and the logistics of shooting a ’70s film, the latest director solidifies his place among the coming-of-age classics.

Licorice Pizza is the ninth film from director Paul Thomas Andersons, and the first to fit perfectly into the ever-popular coming-of-age genre.

Set in 1973’s San Fernando Valley, California, the film is loosely based on memories of Gary Goetzman, a former child actor and co-founder of production company Tom Hanks. Newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman shine in breakout roles as Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, an unlikely couple (with a 10-year age gap) who find themselves embroiled in a complicated relationship characterized by their common antics and the push and pull of adolescence and adulthood.

Licorice Pizza finds its place thanks to its adventure in the wild world of waterbeds, the eerie realities of boating in Los Angeles in the 70s and a stuck in the midst of times of gasoline shortage starring a ladle Bradley Cooper , among other things, while succeeding in centering what it feels like to be both completely certain and madly confused about the possibilities of youth.

Here are edited excerpts from a question-and-answer roundtable between Anderson and academic A&E writers from across the country.

You have so many potential projects you could pursue, why was this the one you wanted to lead and lead to the finish line?

It is really surrendering yourself to what is inevitable and in front of you and a feeling of unquenchable thirst for something. You think there’s no way I can’t do this. Even though we can only get five dollars, we were still making this movie. Once you have that feeling you know you are helpless and the movie is what your life is going to be.

Is there something special about being the director of two first performances of your lead actors?

There is something really exciting about this. I know what it is as a member of the audience and you see someone on screen that you’ve never seen before. So imagine that as the director of the film. I kind of built this movie on the premise that the actors could do it, and they did. It gives you proud daddy feelings.

The two sort of lead that fine line between adolescence and adulthood, appearing both childish and at times severely responsible. How does it feel to display the intricacies of navigating a platonic romantic relationship onscreen?

What’s interesting about their relationship is that what she initially appears to be is not who she is. He seems to be that irritating, chatty kid who has all these crazy plans; she appears to be a mature, intelligent, strong and mature young woman. In five to ten minutes you realize that he is completely stable, responsible for raising his younger brother, is a good businessman, and is emotionally mature. And what you realize is that even though she’s older, she’s very unpredictable, emotionally immature, and firmly grounded in her teenage years. She is not eager to grow up (although she can tell she is); she does everything to stay young. It’s an interesting dynamic and actually creates a lot of dramatic and comedic possibilities. The idea that two people cannot be together instantly creates a dilemma. It’s a very traditional formula for romantic 1930s comedies, which really stands the test of time for me.

When you’re filming a scene, do you know at that point what song is going to be played or is the soundtrack of the movie something you understand in post-production?

It’s a combination, but I would say the majority is predetermined in the writing process. For the major sequences, David Bowie’s song was always scheduled to be there, Paul McCartney’s song was always scheduled to be there, Nina Simone singing July Tree was always scheduled to be there. Now that leaves many other possibilities for discovery in the editing room.

What was it like to release a movie during the pandemic and what do you hope for the future of cinema after the pandemic, whether in the movies you could make or the process of returning to the cinema?

What’s good about releasing a movie right now is that the movie studios are wondering what it means to make a movie and release it and they put up their hands and said, We don’t. have no idea what to do. Now, in the land of unintended consequences here, it’s very exciting. It means there is room to do things differently and in a new way. So we tried a lot of techniques that were not revolutionary but very old fashioned to release the film. What seemed to be happening with the movies recently was that they were kind of carpet bombarded and then forgotten within two days. So we tried to educate people over a long period of time instead. Were so used to consuming things so quickly that stopping and giving audiences a chance to breathe, or at least presenting the film in a more respectable way, in turn gives audiences respect.

You used equipment and processes from the 1970s, did that pose any technical problems with the filming?

There is an old light called an arc light literally a carbon arc. Using it was like resurrecting an old Chevy Bel Air 57 that had been in a garage for 30-40 years and had never been turned on again and trying to turn it on and run it on. Indy 500.

It gives you absolutely incredible quality of light. Finding the carbon arcs was difficult, finding people who knew how to work the lights was very difficult. They are very large, they are very impractical. It was something that was technically difficult but well worth it once you finally turned on those lights. It was one of those magical things where you realize through work why no one else does.

What did you take away from the shooting of Licorice Pizza and what do you hope viewers take away from watching the film?

When I started working with [Alana] Haim and we never had money, we never had time and we just did what we could with what we had. We had a similar situation with this film. We had to shoot it fast, we had to shoot without thinking too much about it just instinctively. We were really using all of our friends and family to make the movie. So if anything, it confirmed that belief that you really don’t need much more than desire and a handful of friends and family to make a great movie.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.