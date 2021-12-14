Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan to Host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi





Salman Khan performs at a concert in Riyadh. Reuterfs Bollywood stars are all set to land and light up Abu Dhabi for one of the industry’s most famous events. The Emirates of Abu Dhabi are getting ready to roll out their red carpet for the biggest and brightest stars of Hindi cinema. The 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on March 18-19, 2022, to celebrate the best of Hindi cinema. The awards night will be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. In addition to celebrating and praising cinematic excellence, the awards organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary and will strengthen cultural ties between India and UAE as it will see global dignitaries, fans and moviegoers from all over the world. Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty perform at a concert. AFP

Speaking of the long-awaited awards, event host Salman Khan said: “I have always loved being part of the IIFA family and traveling to great destinations, but this year I am very happy that we are were heading to one of my personal favorites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Salman continued: “IIFA is always a moment to remember and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Emirates Golden Jubilee. United Arabs. “ “Over the past 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian cinema an international platform, but it has also created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people around the world. I am proud and excited to prepare to host the IIFA 2022 Weekend and Awards on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, as we unite the world through cinema and celebration ”, a- he added. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “India has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s main supply markets for tourists building on strong historical ties. . The hosting of the IIFA Awards underlines the key strategic position that the Indian market occupies for the emirate. Saood added, “In addition, we have excellent links with the Indian film industry, which has been drawn to the UAE capital for many years by our high quality infrastructure, so the addition of the ‘IIFA on the Abu Dhabi calendar of events aligns perfectly with our 5-year strategy of developing cultural and creative industries. IIFA tweeted: “Everyone’s favorite Bhai from Bollywood is coming to Yas Island to host IIFA 2022!” Residents of the United Arab Emirates are all delighted to hear this news. They could watch the action of their favorite stars live. Last year, the International Indian Film Academy Award ceremony, which was due to take place in the Indore city of Madhya Pradesh by the end of March, was postponed due to fear of the coronavirus. One of the most charismatic stars in Hindi cinema, Salman also has a huge fan who follows the Middle East. Agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/culture/2021/12/14/bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-to-host-iifa-2022-show-in-abu-dhabi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos