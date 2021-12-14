



In Tthe central headquarters, the idea that Star trek actors are sometimes neglected for their Star trek the work is very clear. In 2021, we may be living in an era of full acceptance of so-called geek culture, but as Volk-Weiss points out, this is actually a fairly new development. Even Patrick Stewart’s best friend Ian McKellen was only nominated once for an Oscar when the the Lord of the Rings trilogyand, of course, did not win. I really think the popularity of Iron Man leads to Black Panther get an Oscar nomination, says Volk-Weiss. And it had a bigger impact on culture in general. Before Iron Man, until 2008, i don’t recall seeing random teenagers wearing Bib Fortuna t-shirts. Volk-Weiss does not complain or control. Far from there. But, the before and after highlighting of things that are perceived to be geeky is relevant when it comes to under-liked acting performances on S.Tar Trek. WandaVision, a true sci-fi series, has been nominated for a bunch of acting awards by the Emmys, but it’s not like Patrick Stewart is getting a love for the Emmys. Picard. Regardless of what you think of these shows, the odd bias against mainstream awards recognizing the incredible acting in Star trek is somewhat overwhelming when you take a few steps back. But why? Why don’t the Oscars and Emmys nominate Star trek for acting awards? In 1987, when TNG started, there were two award-winning actors in his cast: LeVar Burton, who was famous for Roots and Wil Wheaton who was famous for Support me. Instinctive biases can force even geek-centric people to believe that the best actor Wheaton or Burton ever made was in these more traditional projects. But, when you look at them body work, the vast majority are Star trek. Ditto for Patrick Stewart. As many people praise Stewarts’ performances on stage or in his solo version of A Christmas Carolthe truth is, for most people his most famous acting is that of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. If everyone can accept the premise that some of the best actors in history have worked on Star trek Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew, Tom Hardy, Whoopi Goldberg, Scott Bakula, Christopher Plummer, Frank Langella, Paul Winfield, Alfre Woodard, Kim Catrall, Virginia Madsen, to name a few so he should go of itself that the acting in Star trek is good. The only reason there is a prejudice against acting in Star trek, may have something to do with the Perception of the 1960s are exaggerated and bombastic. To say that William Shatner was not known for his naturalistic performances in Trek might be the biggest understatement in history. And yet, watch Shatner in City on the Edge of Forever in the final moments. Watch it in Khan’s wrath. Even William Shatner, the most parodied actor of all Star trek, is actually very, very good at his job. If you look Central headquarters, and you see all the different actors talking about their processes of getting into character for Star trek, you’ll find that under all the special effects and prosthetics, some of the greatest performances in television and film have happened on Final Frontier. Central headquarters airs on the History Channel and is available on HistoryVault.

