Vox Media and Group Nine Media to Merge – The Hollywood Reporter

Two of the biggest players in digital media are merging.

Vox Media – who owns New York magazine, Vox.com, Eater, The Verge and SB Nation – and Group Nine Media – which counts Thrillist, The Dodo, NowThis and PopSugar among its properties – have signed an agreement to join forces, the companies said on Monday. Financial details were not disclosed, the deal is expected to be finalized in early 2022.

The deal would see Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff leading the combined company, with Vox shareholders owning around 75 percent of the company. Group Nine CEO Ben Lerer would join the combined company’s board of directors.

“Under Ben’s leadership, Group Nine has grown from a rambling start-up to one of the largest and most successful publishers in the industry,” Bankoff said in a statement unveiling the deal. “Just like us, their team has proven to be a leader in building cherished media brands from scratch as well as in the successful acquisition and integration of properties. With this acquisition, Vox Media will expand its leadership into new categories, formats and distribution platforms by welcoming more valued properties into our portfolio. “

In a demonstration of scale, the combined companies announced that they have a total of 350 million social media subscribers across all platforms, according to analytics firm Comscore.

The head of Groupe Neuf, Lerer, added: “We could not be more excited by the opportunity to join forces with Vox Media. This combination will not only create unprecedented scale and revenue diversification, it will bring together some of the world’s most popular brands, premium content and creative and business talent. There is no one I could trust more to lead this company and the team I love than Jim. He is not only kind and fair, but fearless and focused. This is the start of our most exciting chapter.

In a memo to staff earlier today after the leaked sales talks, Bankoff wrote that “the business logic behind this merger is to increase revenue, increase scale and combine these incredibly powerful portfolios. and complementary. Together, we will be an even stronger and more financially viable company, able to invest more in our products and our people.

“A team from both companies will begin to develop a thoughtful plan to integrate functions where it makes sense to do so,” he added. “None of our existing editorial offerings or services will change as a result of this combination and we will be thinking about how we make decisions and treat people. “

the the Wall Street newspaper first reported the agreement speaks.

The companies are active in television and film production, with Vox producing shows for outlets like Netflix, and Group Nine securing a premier deal with Discovery + (Discovery is also a major investor in the company).

The merger, if consummated, would be the biggest consolidation to date in the digital media space. Earlier this month, BuzzFeed went public through a SPAC merger and acquired Complex Networks as part of that deal.

Other digital media players have held back while waiting to see how the market reacts to BuzzFeed. Vice Media, after PSPC talks broke down, decided to raise more funds privately, while Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg has said he intends to go public with his company, which owns Gawker, Bustle, Mic, and Nylon, at one point. next year.

“As far as our future is concerned, it is important and reassuring to know that we have control of our destiny and, given the financial strength of our combined company, the flexibility to go our own way,” Bankoff wrote on Monday. “As we discussed in our last hands, we have no plans to go public right now, although we will always continue to assess opportunities that are in the best interests of all of our stakeholders, including our employees. “

Bankoff’s full memo to staff is below.

Due to a leak this news arrives prematurely, but I am writing to share what I believe is one of the most exciting and important announcements in the history of our company. Vox Media is in advanced discussions to acquire Group Nine Media.

As you probably know, Group Nine Media is home to some of the biggest and most beloved brands on social media, including PopSugar, the Dodo, Thrillist, Seeker, and NowThis. Their organization is strong and complementary to ours in many areas, from the topics they cover and the audiences they serve to the formats in which they tell stories and the platforms on which they tell them. Our combined company will be the clear leader in modern media, reaching large-scale audiences everywhere from podcasts to streaming services, from YouTube to TikTok, from websites to print.

While our Combo Scale is remarkable, it is the passion their teams put into their work that will make this wetsuit a natural fit. Since 2016, Group Nine Media has built some of the biggest brands in publishing, with over 250 million social media followers and over 6 billion video views per month, they continue to grow, especially on platforms that young audiences adopt. Although their properties are distinct and different from ours – focusing on telling different types of stories to different audiences, often in different formats – both companies share values ​​of quality, ambition, inclusiveness. and integrity. They have built a strong and growing advertising business that will enable our combined company to provide marketers with a full range of solutions, including unique and valuable offerings in the social and video arenas where consumers devote more attention. than ever. Their revenues are also diversified beyond advertising with strong studio operations, affiliate trading, and licensing partnerships with major retailers.

The business rationale for this merger is to increase revenue, scale up, and combine these incredibly powerful and complementary portfolios. Together, we will be an even stronger and more financially viable company, able to invest more in our products and our people.

This agreement is not yet signed, but we expect it to be soon. By the time the deal is concluded in early 2022, we will be operating as two completely separate companies. Group Nine Media Founder and CEO Ben Lerer, who made the company a newsletter to a leading digital publisher, will take on a new role on our board of directors and advise us on key strategic initiatives. A team from both companies will begin to develop a thoughtful plan to integrate functions where it makes sense. None of our existing editorial offerings or services will change as a result of this combination and we will be thinking about how we make decisions and treat people.

When it comes to our future, it is important and reassuring to know that we have control over our destiny and, given the financial strength of our combined business, the flexibility to go our own way. As we discussed in our last hands, we do not intend to go public anytime soon, although we will always continue to assess opportunities that are in the best interests of all of our stakeholders, including including our employees.

We are working on planning an all-in-one brief for employees. You will receive a calendar invitation with a form for submitting questions in advance. If you have any questions in the meantime, please contact your executive.

