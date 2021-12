When Shah Rukh Khan was protected by the police after he allegedly told Abu Salem, I’m not telling you who to shoot, so don’t tell me which film to make

Shah Rukh Khan has given a lot to the entertainment industry and in return he has earned the respect, love and compassion of his fans. At every moment, the King of Bollywood has faced major obstacles in his life; Likewise, there was a time when SRK received threatening calls from gangsters Abu Salem and Chota Shakeel, among others. In the past, Bollywood was heavily influenced by the underworld and things happened under pressure from the gangsters. Anupama Chopra, who is currently a prominent film critic, previously published a book called The King of Bollywood. In the biographical book she wrote about when Shah Rukh Khan was filming for Dil Toh Pagal hai and he got a call from Abu Salem. As the superstar picked up the call and asked, “Who is this?” Abu started to abuse him. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan kept his cool and responded to Abu Salem very calmly. The gangster wanted actor Swades to work in a movie that was directed by his producer friend who was a Muslim, but the actor refused to work on that movie. The gangster debated whether he should show some support for his community, but the Dilwale actor claimed he is already working with Muslim producers such as Mansoor Khan, Abbas-Mustan and Aziz Mirza. However, Abu Salem became enraged and started cursing Shah Rukh Khan for rejecting the offer. He even threatened the Badshah actor. After listening to his abuse, SRK responded, I’m not telling you who to shoot, so don’t tell me which movie to make. Apparently the incident escalated to such an extent that King Khan was insured by Mumbai Police. In Anupama Chopras’ book The King of Bollywood, SRK described the phase as depressing and frightening. On the job front, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen with YRF Pathan, he’s also filming for the untitled action thriller Atlee Kumars starring Nayanthara, Sanaya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar even signed a Rajkummar Hirani film on Donkey Flight. Must read: Wedding of Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif: Salman Khans Range Rover to Ranbir Kapoors diamond necklace, here is the list of gifts offered to the newlyweds! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-shah-rukh-khan-was-given-police-protection-after-he-reportedly-told-abu-salem-i-dont-tell-you-who-to-shoot-so-dont-tell-me-which-film-to-do/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos