Priyanka Chopra Confirms Keanu Reeves Is The Cutest Guy In Hollywood, Shares The Matrix Resurrections Series Story | Hollywood





Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with promotions for her upcoming Hollywood release, The Matrix Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Priyanka has now shared her work experience with him and how he has been his pillar of support on a difficult day. While Priyanka plays Sati, Keanu Reeves stars as Neo in the Warner Bros. Pictures backed film. Priyanka was recently asked if she felt Keanu’s kindness since Keanu is known as “Hollywood’s cutest guy. Sharing an incident in an interview with Access, Priyanka revealed how she was having a tough day while ‘she had resumed shooting the movie after six months of the lockdown and had to say a lot of words, and was also intimidated. He came up to me and said, it was a very difficult day and a lot to do, you did such a good job and you should know it, ‘she said. “When you have a day and you just need someone to tell you ‘you were fine, you did it and you were good’. I think he was very clever, he can read the play well. and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the movie, “she added. Priyanka, who was missing from the film’s first poster but made an intriguing appearance in the trailer, showed off her character look on Instagram. And she is here. Enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21 again, she wrote alongside the poster which shows her wearing a printed jacket paired with loose pants and high boots and her hair tied back in braided space buns. The upcoming fourth chapter of the popular sci-fi movie franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who, along with her sister Lilly Wachowski, directed the three previous titles The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Channels Sati From Matrix Resurrections, “Almost” Nails Her Hair Whip. look The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris. The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on December 22.

