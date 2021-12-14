Entertainment
Trade Tutor: Is Bollywood Under Attack From The South And The West?
The launch of the RRR trailer caused a lot of noise and in particular northerners were gossiping about the trailer. Many call him a Blockbuster in the making, so does the Hindi version. Then came the news that the pre-sales for Spiderman: No Way Home tickets are phenomenal and the demand for tickets is simply phenomenal across India. Small towns ALSO show an unprecedented appetite for the web slinger. Even Pushpa is attracting great interest in northern markets and could be a pleasant surprise on the 17th.e December. While most of the films released by the Mumbai film industry find it difficult. Producers of Medium / Low Budget films slated for theatrical release are not very comfortable with the script.
It is clear that Bollywood is under attack from Southern Industries and Hollywood. Their products take up too much space in the minds of North Indian audiences and that is not a healthy sign for Mumbai’s film industry. Bahubali 2 broke the floodgates and it showed manufacturers in the South that their products could perform successfully in theaters rather than doing the heavy lifting on satellite channels. This opens up new sources of income and can generate higher production values to dazzle audiences.
Avengers Endgame has shown Hollywood Studios the potential they have in this market and in particular the Marvel brand. Since then, there has been an increase for Hollywood studios and the market share has subsequently increased. It is clear that Bollywood is being challenged in its own backyard because the highest grossing Hindi film is Bahubali2, a Telugu film. Why is this change taking place?
- Lack of universal content – Bollywood makes most of its films specific and highly targeted, so not all audiences show up for most films. There are too few Universal artists and that inhibits theatrical growth. This has led to the closure of cinemas in small towns in northern India. You need a great universal fun every month that can appeal to all sections of the audience, not just Eid, Diwali and Christmas.
- Urban Themes and Elite Content – Most of the films Bollywood produces end up targeting urban audiences. The maximum processing of films turns out to appeal to urban audiences. Most of the films produced by the Mumbai film industry, ordinary people in small towns in India cannot identify with and urban audiences are highly patronizing. Since then, ticket prices have been 5-6 times in these urban pockets compared to small towns. This audience strikes way above its weight. Drive the little movies to successful levels and it creates a false sense of security and direction.
- Star-making – Bollywood is still a star-driven industry and has stopped producing stars. The aspiration of most young actors is to be recognized for their performance, not for their star power. Fame is all about creating an image and then successfully monetizing it at the box office. There are many examples of promising careers that have gone haywire due to the star’s bite of the acting virus. Hollywood uses IPs to generate Blockbusters and Southern Filmmakers are using Stars to create Blockbusters. Bollywood ends up being pulled both ways causing a bit of confusion which I think doesn’t help.
These are the main issues plaguing Bollywood today. If an incumbent will not serve its market and will focus on a few segments of its market. It is only a matter of time when others see a huge underserved market to seize. Bollywood sits in India’s greatest geography as a dedicated market and clearly is not optimizing it. If a Telugu movie dubbed in Hindi can net 511cr (Bahubali 2) in India and the next Hindi movie is at 385cr (Dangal). There are serious issues that the local industry must address, otherwise they would continue to lose market share in their own backyard.
Read also | Commercial Guardian: Why is Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi among the post-pandemic versions?
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/box-office/trade-tutor-bollywood-under-attack-south-and-west-967482
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]