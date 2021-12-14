Trade Tutor: Is Bollywood Under Attack From The South And The West?

The launch of the RRR trailer caused a lot of noise and in particular northerners were gossiping about the trailer. Many call him a Blockbuster in the making, so does the Hindi version. Then came the news that the pre-sales for Spiderman: No Way Home tickets are phenomenal and the demand for tickets is simply phenomenal across India. Small towns ALSO show an unprecedented appetite for the web slinger. Even Pushpa is attracting great interest in northern markets and could be a pleasant surprise on the 17th.e December. While most of the films released by the Mumbai film industry find it difficult. Producers of Medium / Low Budget films slated for theatrical release are not very comfortable with the script.

It is clear that Bollywood is under attack from Southern Industries and Hollywood. Their products take up too much space in the minds of North Indian audiences and that is not a healthy sign for Mumbai’s film industry. Bahubali 2 broke the floodgates and it showed manufacturers in the South that their products could perform successfully in theaters rather than doing the heavy lifting on satellite channels. This opens up new sources of income and can generate higher production values ​​to dazzle audiences.

Avengers Endgame has shown Hollywood Studios the potential they have in this market and in particular the Marvel brand. Since then, there has been an increase for Hollywood studios and the market share has subsequently increased. It is clear that Bollywood is being challenged in its own backyard because the highest grossing Hindi film is Bahubali2, a Telugu film. Why is this change taking place?

Lack of universal content – Bollywood makes most of its films specific and highly targeted, so not all audiences show up for most films. There are too few Universal artists and that inhibits theatrical growth. This has led to the closure of cinemas in small towns in northern India. You need a great universal fun every month that can appeal to all sections of the audience, not just Eid, Diwali and Christmas.

Urban Themes and Elite Content – Most of the films Bollywood produces end up targeting urban audiences. The maximum processing of films turns out to appeal to urban audiences. Most of the films produced by the Mumbai film industry, ordinary people in small towns in India cannot identify with and urban audiences are highly patronizing. Since then, ticket prices have been 5-6 times in these urban pockets compared to small towns. This audience strikes way above its weight. Drive the little movies to successful levels and it creates a false sense of security and direction.

Star-making – Bollywood is still a star-driven industry and has stopped producing stars. The aspiration of most young actors is to be recognized for their performance, not for their star power. Fame is all about creating an image and then successfully monetizing it at the box office. There are many examples of promising careers that have gone haywire due to the star’s bite of the acting virus. Hollywood uses IPs to generate Blockbusters and Southern Filmmakers are using Stars to create Blockbusters. Bollywood ends up being pulled both ways causing a bit of confusion which I think doesn’t help.

These are the main issues plaguing Bollywood today. If an incumbent will not serve its market and will focus on a few segments of its market. It is only a matter of time when others see a huge underserved market to seize. Bollywood sits in India’s greatest geography as a dedicated market and clearly is not optimizing it. If a Telugu movie dubbed in Hindi can net 511cr (Bahubali 2) in India and the next Hindi movie is at 385cr (Dangal). There are serious issues that the local industry must address, otherwise they would continue to lose market share in their own backyard.

