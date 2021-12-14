Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi shares photos of his daughter Niyati’s wedding, describes the experience as “unprecedented”





Dilip Joshi with his daughter. (Image courtesy: grape workshop) Strong points The actor’s 53-year-old daughter recently got married

Niyati looked pretty in a red saree on her wedding day

“Thank you to all those who shared our happiness by being with us”: Dilip New Delhi: Actor Dilip Joshi, who is best known for his portrayal of Jethalal Champaklal Gada on a TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared photos from her daughter Niyati’s wedding on Tuesday and described the experience as “unprecedented.” The actor’s 53-year-old daughter recently got married. Niyati looked pretty in a red sari on her wedding day. Sharing the photos of himself, his wife and their daughter and son-in-law Yashowardhan from the wedding festivities, Dilip Joshi wrote: “You can borrow feelings from songs and movies, but when it all happens to you first main … this experience is unprecedented. I wish my little daughter, Niyati and the newest family member, my son, Yashowardhan, the best and much more in this amazing journey! Thank you everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending them aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. “ Niyati’s wedding photos have gone viral on social media. Discover them here: Dilip Joshi played the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its premiere in July 2008. The main cast of the series also includes Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, among others. Dilip Joshi has also worked in films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..!, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Firaaq, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and What is your Raashee ?. He has also appeared in television series such as Kora Kagaz, Do Aur Do Paanch, Aaj Ke Shrimaan Shrimati, Malini Iyer and Agadam Bagdam Tigdam.

