‘West Side Story’, the oldest issue for Spider-Man and Hollywood moviegoers

This is the December 14, 2021 edition of the Wide Shot Entertainment Industry Newsletter. If it has been forwarded to you, please sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Hollywood is in the middle of a two-week period that reveals just about everything there is to know about the 2021 box office and the industry’s generation gap issue.

In recent weeks, the denouement of Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, an update to Leonard Bernstein’s musical that was itself an update to Romeo and Juliet, was another example of what just doesn’t work. not in today’s market: movies for which the primary audience is well over 35 and, related, non-Hamilton musicals.

West Side Story, despite rave reviews, brought in a paltry $ 10.5 million Friday through Sunday in the United States and Canada. This is a big blow to Walt Disney Co., which inherited the ambitious project through its acquisition of the assets of 21st Century Fox.

Older audiences, and especially older women, are the demographic most reluctant to return to multiplexes as COVID-19 continues to make its presence known.

Some of these moviegoers just aren’t coming back, recent study finds published by the research firm Quorum. The study introduced the typical cinephile who is likely lost as a movie goer. This audience member is more likely to be female, over 35, and not white.

Among the group of former moviegoers who were least likely to return to the movies, 63% were women in the survey. Of those in the study aged 45 and over, 57% are considered former moviegoers.

It’s a disastrous trend for the film musical genre, which has produced recent bombshells such as In the Heights and Dear Evan Hansen. And if the Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials don’t come back for Spielberg, good luck to all of you who are making romantic comedies or adult dramas for a theatrical release. Even older male action movies struggled, relatively speaking (Hello, James Bond).

On the other side of the universe, there’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to erase the record for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to break the record for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic. (Photo illustration by Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Meg Boulden / Unsplash)

Estimates for Sony Pictures Marvel’s latest feature are all over the place, but with presales underway, a gross US and Canada opening weekend of over $ 150 million is within reach, according to the reports. people who saw the audience before the release. advance sales surveys and data. Box office pros Shawn Robbins predict the film could even reach $ 200 million. Sounds crazy, but maybe? Other distributors are more cautious, forecasting an opening of around $ 125 million.

Consider the highest three-day opening since the start of the pandemic is Venom: Let There Be Carnage with $ 90 million. Lost Thinking: Who Would Have Thought The Two Biggest Apertures Of 2021 Would Be Marvel Movies not released by Disney? (Shang-Chi, which was released by Disney, will have opening # 3 of the year after Spider-Man debuts.)

There are a few take out, assuming everything goes according to plan.

First, Marvel audiences, who are typically younger and more masculine than movie theater audiences, are ready to return to the movies. Plus, they’ve been prepared by Black Widow and Eternals. It helps that Spider-Man: No Way Home seems to be very satisfying to fans, compared to those two other films, which have been mixed with mixed reviews.

Sony is in all-the-court press mode for everything Spider-Man is concerned with. The studio run by Tom Rothman in Culver City has released Spider-Man NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in recent weeks. with AMC Theaters and released marketing material for the upcoming Spider-verse animated image and the Spidey Morbius spin-off.

Sony’s long-running Spider-Man universe received an adrenaline rush when Disney agreed to let Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige produce the Sony-owned Peter Parker films alongside former Sony director. Amy Pascal in exchange for the ability to use the popular character in the MCU. . The agreement was revised in 2019 after a dispute over financial terms.

I covered this case long enough to remember when Hollywood feared losing a younger audience to streaming and video games. Now it looks like Gen Z is watching everything. This includes TikTok influencers and video game gurus on Twitch, but it also includes Tom Holland and Zendaya on the big screen.

It would be a cruel irony if it turned out that the industry should have been more worried about losing the parents of several generations.

Stuff we wrote

Hollywood’s Last Awards War. The boss of the Critics Choice Awards wants to replace the Golden Globes. But as my colleagues reported in a detailed article, Joey Berlin now faces a close examination of how his organization operates. And yes, the Golden Globe nominations have taken place. But who’s paying attention?

Lizard people, deadly orgies and JFK. Oh my! How QAnon Hijacked Hollywood to Spread Plots.

Crazy about measurement. TV stations are unhappy with Nielsen about how audiences are being quantified. Can this business still count in the age of streaming?

The latest in our Explain Hollywood series: How to get a job as a television director.

(Juliette Toma for The Times)

Week number

Starting next year, paid Peacocks subscribers will have access to most Universal Pictures films 45 days after their theatrical release.

Plus is a key word in this case, as some blockbusters, including the upcoming Jurassic World, will wait 120 days before heading to the paid tier of streaming services.

But still… This is a potentially important move on the part of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal. to boost its one-and-a-half-year-old streamer, which lags behind its big competitors in terms of active users.

With this deal, NBCUniversal joins the ranks of other media companies that follow the 45-day then movie release streaming model. The films of Warner Bros. next year will have 45-day movie windows before landing on HBO Max. Paramount + also has a 45-day wait for new movies.

Studios experimented with simultaneous multiplex and streaming releases during the pandemic. Without a doubt, it worked for HBO Maxes and Paramount Plus around the world. But the filmmakers hated it. The new 45-day plans appear to be the closest thing to a compromise in the movie business.

The Pitch: Product placement hell on wheels

The Pitch is the semi-regular segment of Wide Shots highlighting Hollywood marketing stunts and other promotional incidents.

Move over Peloton Girl. Mr. Big’s reanimated corpse is ready to ride.

Shares of exercise tech company Peloton fell 11% on Friday after HBO Maxs Sex and the City revival And Just Like That … killed Carrie Bradshaws (played by Chris Noth) by causing him to overwork on the ‘one of the Pelotons bikes.

I don’t know who trades Peloton stocks based on fictional TV scripts, but I’m not a financial advisor and it’s the stock age itself, after all.

As they do, the company responded by hiring branded company Ryan Reynolds to make an announcement in which Mr. Big, alive and well, chats with real-life instructor Jessica King. Everything was set up in 48 hours.

This is not the first time that Reynolds’ company, Maximum Effort, has crossed paths with Peloton. Reynolds once featured Pelotons’ famous internet training hostage Monica Ruiz in a fun ad for her brand Aviation Gin.

Peloton is probably not happy with the way their product was used on the HBO Max show, although they are now making the most of the situation. The New York Times asked whether the bike company can sue HBO for damage to its brand and how Peloton allowed its product to be presented in such an unflattering way.

But in terms of exposure, it couldn’t be a better result for HBO Max.

Netflix removes Cowboy Bebop

Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in Cowboy Bebop. (Geoffrey Short / Netflix)

Not all restarts work. Netflix has canceled its expensive, high-profile live-action reboot of the classic Cowboy Bebop anime less than a month after its debut.

Netflix shows live and dies in numbers, and the Hollywood Reporter explains the decision this way: It fell 59% for the week of November 29 to December 5.

Bringing a show back to life with such a passionate audience must have seemed like a good idea at the time. But compare this result with Squid Game, which was not based on pre-existing intellectual property and was relatively cheap to produce. The South Korean show has become Netflix’s most watched program. Green light!

You should read …

Transaction time: Vox Media and Group Nine Media are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reports. The share purchase transaction would bring together two of the largest digital media companies; Vox Media would get 75% of the ownership.

This profile of Succession star Jeremy Strong has a lot of people talking. (The New Yorker)

The sublime spectacle of Yoko Ono overwhelming the Beatles. In Peter Jacksons The Beatles: Get Back, Ono is a performance artist at the peak of her powers, Amanda Hess writes. (The New York Times)

If you’ve ever wondered how the luxury grocery chain Erewhon has become the ultimate low-key hangout for celebrities and influencers, it’s a must read. (LAT)

Hollywood production

Filming days in the three main categories increased 24% last week compared to the same period last year and down 1% compared to 2019. Thomas suh lauder

Finally…

I just finished listening to the audio version of Michael Pollans’ latest book, Here is your opinion on plants, which explores humanity’s complicated relationship with natural psychoactive drugs. The section on caffeine really scared me.