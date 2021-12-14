Independent Spirit 2022 nominations: see full list of nominees





In 2022, the Independent Spirit Awards follow one another. Typically held on the Saturday before the Oscars, this year’s ceremony will take place three weeks before March 6, just in time to sway the last-minute vote. Nominations for the awards were announced Tuesday morning with virtual appearances from Feldstein beanie, Regina Room, and Naomi Watts. Falling for somethingThe lost girl continued its hot nomination streak, while profiles of indie favorites Zola and Red rocket were gratefully bred in the best categories. Vying for the best functionality are A Chiara, Let’s go, Let’s go, The lost girl, the novice, and Zola. Meanwhile, female directors dominated the Best Director category, with nominations for Zolas Janicza Bravo, The lost girls Maggie Gyllenhaal, the novices Lauren Hadaway, and Pleasures Ninja thyberg in addition to Go on! Go on director Mike Mills. On the TV side, scripted series went to groundbreaking shows, including Dogs Reservation, We are lady pieces, It’s a sin, Blind spot, and The Underground Railroad. Whether these awards can have a bigger impact on future Oscar or Emmys contenders remains to be seen. Below, find a full list of 2022 Indie Spirit film and TV nominations. BEST FEATURE A Chiara

Go on! Go on

The lost girl

the novice

Zola BEST FIRST RUN 7 days

Bawl

Queen of glory

Test pattern

Wild indian JOHN CASSAVETES PRIZE Awarded for the best feature film made for less than $ 500,000 Cryptozoo

Jockey

baby shiva

Sweet thing

This is not a war story BEST DIRECTOR Well done Janicza, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost girl

Lauren Hadaway, the novice

Mike Mills, Go on! Go on

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure BEST SCREENPLAY Nikole Beckwith, Together together

Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost girl

Mike Mills, Go on! Go on

Todd Stephens, Swan song BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild indian

Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown Story, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block Story, Michael Sarnoski, Pork BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue bayou

Lol Crawley, Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Diploma of studies, Who passed

Ari Wegner, Zola BEST EDITION Affonso Gonalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The hostel out of nowhere

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, the novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The murder of Kenneth Chamberlain BEST WOMAN RESPONSIBLE Isabelle Fuhrmann, the novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test pattern

Patti Harrison, Together together

Taylor Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the beautiful BEST MAN’S YARN Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The murder of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild indian

Udo Kier, Swan song

Simon Rex, Red rocket BEST SUPPORT WOMAN Jessie Buckley, The lost girl

Amy Forsyth, the novice

Ruth Negga, Who passed

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanne Son, Red rocket BEST SUPPORT MAN Colman Domingue, Zola Meeko Gattuso, Queen of glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild indian ROBERT ALTMAN PRIZE (Given to a film director, casting director, and ensemble cast) Mass BEST DOCUMENTARY Ascension

To flee

In the same breath

Procession

Summer Of Soul (… Or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised) BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM Compartment n ° 6

Drive my car

Parallel mothers

pebbles

Little mom

Prayers for the Stolen TV categories BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES Black and missing

Choe’s show

The Lady and the Vale

Nuclear family

Philly DA BEST NEW SERIES SCRIPTED Blind spot

It’s a sin

Dogs Reservation

The Underground Railroad

We are lady pieces BEST WOMEN’S PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We are lady pieces

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blind spot

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Alliance BEST MEN’S PERFORMANCE IN NEW SCREENPLAY SERIES Lee Jung-jae, Squid game

Olly Alexandre, It’s a sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The white lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Alliance BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN NEW SCREENPLAY SERIES Dogs Reservation Contents This content can also be viewed on the site it comes from from. More great stories from Vanity Fair How Lin-Manuel Miranda Succeeded Tic, Tic … Boom!Thrilling cameo

Nine Oscars in the foreground you can watch right now

Contused: How Halle Berry Channeled Her Career Fight

Alley of nightmares is another serious Oscar contender for Guillermo del Toro

East West Side Story the best forerunner?

Sign up for the Awards Insider newsletter for must-see industry coverage and awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2021/12/awards-insider-independent-spirit-nominations-2022-see-the-full-list-of-nominees The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos