Independent Spirit 2022 nominations: see full list of nominees
In 2022, the Independent Spirit Awards follow one another. Typically held on the Saturday before the Oscars, this year’s ceremony will take place three weeks before March 6, just in time to sway the last-minute vote. Nominations for the awards were announced Tuesday morning with virtual appearances from Feldstein beanie, Regina Room, and Naomi Watts. Falling for somethingThe lost girl continued its hot nomination streak, while profiles of indie favorites Zola and Red rocket were gratefully bred in the best categories. Vying for the best functionality are A Chiara, Let’s go, Let’s go, The lost girl, the novice, and Zola.
Meanwhile, female directors dominated the Best Director category, with nominations for Zolas Janicza Bravo, The lost girls Maggie Gyllenhaal, the novices Lauren Hadaway, and Pleasures Ninja thyberg in addition to Go on! Go on director Mike Mills. On the TV side, scripted series went to groundbreaking shows, including Dogs Reservation, We are lady pieces, It’s a sin, Blind spot, and The Underground Railroad. Whether these awards can have a bigger impact on future Oscar or Emmys contenders remains to be seen. Below, find a full list of 2022 Indie Spirit film and TV nominations.
BEST FEATURE
A Chiara
Go on! Go on
The lost girl
the novice
Zola
BEST FIRST RUN
7 days
Bawl
Queen of glory
Test pattern
Wild indian
JOHN CASSAVETES PRIZE Awarded for the best feature film made for less than $ 500,000
Cryptozoo
Jockey
baby shiva
Sweet thing
This is not a war story
BEST DIRECTOR
Well done Janicza, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost girl
Lauren Hadaway, the novice
Mike Mills, Go on! Go on
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
BEST SCREENPLAY
Nikole Beckwith, Together together
Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost girl
Mike Mills, Go on! Go on
Todd Stephens, Swan song
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild indian
Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown Story, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block Story, Michael Sarnoski, Pork
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue bayou
Lol Crawley, Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
Diploma of studies, Who passed
Ari Wegner, Zola
BEST EDITION
Affonso Gonalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The hostel out of nowhere
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, the novice
Joi McMillon, Zola
Enrico Natale, The murder of Kenneth Chamberlain
BEST WOMAN RESPONSIBLE
Isabelle Fuhrmann, the novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test pattern
Patti Harrison, Together together
Taylor Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the beautiful
BEST MAN’S YARN
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, The murder of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild indian
Udo Kier, Swan song
Simon Rex, Red rocket
BEST SUPPORT WOMAN
Jessie Buckley, The lost girl
Amy Forsyth, the novice
Ruth Negga, Who passed
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanne Son, Red rocket
BEST SUPPORT MAN
Colman Domingue, Zola Meeko Gattuso, Queen of glory
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Will Patton, Sweet thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild indian
ROBERT ALTMAN PRIZE (Given to a film director, casting director, and ensemble cast)
Mass
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Ascension
To flee
In the same breath
Procession
Summer Of Soul (… Or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Compartment n ° 6
Drive my car
Parallel mothers
pebbles
Little mom
Prayers for the Stolen
TV categories
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Black and missing
Choe’s show
The Lady and the Vale
Nuclear family
Philly DA
BEST NEW SERIES SCRIPTED
Blind spot
It’s a sin
Dogs Reservation
The Underground Railroad
We are lady pieces
BEST WOMEN’S PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We are lady pieces
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blind spot
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Alliance
BEST MEN’S PERFORMANCE IN NEW SCREENPLAY SERIES
Lee Jung-jae, Squid game
Olly Alexandre, It’s a sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The white lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Alliance
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN NEW SCREENPLAY SERIES
Dogs Reservation
