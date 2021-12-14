He gave a monkey CPR and saved his life ... Bollywood star went viral when shared





hurriyet.com.tr / EXTERNAL NEWS-HA TwitterLinkedinFlipboardE-mailCopy linkSummer type Incredible moments in the Indian capital, New Delhi, are on everyone’s lips on social media! The man who brought a dying ape to life with CPR and CPR has been declared a hero. The Bollywood star who shared these moments could not hold back tears …

class = “medyanet-inline-adv”> The moment a man administered CPR to a monkey in India’s capital New Delhi drew a lot of attention on social media. In the incident in the Pelambalur district of the Indian capital of New Delhi, the monkey which was attacked by the dogs was injured. A person named Prabhu, who testified as to what happened at that time, intervened with the monkey by removing the dogs from the scene. Stating that the monkey could not breathe, Parbhu said he received first aid training and following the training he received, he intervened with the monkey who could not breathe using the techniques he had learned. After the man, who is known to be around 38, interfered with the monkey and brought him back to life, a happy laugh was heard as he hugged him and pushed him into his bar . Subsequently, the man who took the rescued monkey to a nearby veterinarian made sure that the animal’s injuries from the dog’s attack were also treated. Locals began to call Prabhu a hero after the incident. Distribute it with millions of starsclass = “medyanet-inline-adv”> These moments when the monkey was brought back to life at the end of the procedure were filmed. The event became an internet phenomenon when it was shared by Anushka Sharma, one of India’s best known and highest paid actors. Anushka Sharma, who is known for her love for animals, shared the moments of the monkey’s miraculous rescue using the smiley face emoji in the stories on her Instagram account, which has over 55 million 500,000 followers. With this sharing, the video has been watched by millions of people around the world. Anushka Sharma used the phrase “renewing my faith in people” when sharing a video of a street vendor feeding stray dogs in Mexico, also in August. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma known for her love of animals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/dunya/maymuna-suni-teneffus-yapip-hayatini-kurtardi-bollywood-yildizi-paylasinca-viral-oldu-41960637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

