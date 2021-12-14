‘Defiant Ones’ actress Cara Williams dies at 96: reports





Oscar and Emmy nominee Cara Williams and one of the few remaining actresses of Hollywood’s golden age has died, according to reports. She was 96 years old. Williams died of a heart attack at her Beverly Hills home Thursday, her daughter, Justine Jagoda, confirmed to Hollywood journalist and Variety. “Not only was she a bubbly actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over the top, warm and loving,” Jagoda told Variety. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they were having a bad day. She was everything you could want from a mother and more. It is a sad loss to lose a woman in those days. incredible.” USA TODAY has contacted Williams’ family for further comment. Her role as Billy’s mother (Kevin Coughlin) in Stanley Kramer’s 1958 drama about Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier, “The Defiant Ones,” earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. A few years later, she also received a 1962 Emmy nomination for Leading Actress in a Series for her role in the CBS comedy “Pete and Gladys”, in which she starred opposite the “M *” star. A * S * H ​​”Harry Morgan. After the cancellation of “Pete and Gladys”, Williams starred in the short-lived “The Cara Williams Show”, in which she played half of a married couple who work in the same office and must hide their marriage status. to his employer. Following: One of the biggest box office draws of Hollywood’s golden age, Deanna Durbin dies at 91 Other credits include the 1956 film “Meet Me In Las Vegas”, the 1947 film “Boomerang”, the 1959 film “Never Steal Anything Small” and the 1963 film “The Man from the Diners’ Club”. His most recent acting credit, according to IMDb, was the 1982 television comedy “In Security”. Williams was previously married to actor John Drew Barrymore, son of actor John Barrymore and father of the actress. Drew barrymore from 1952 to 1959. They share a son, actor John Blythe Barrymore. Interview:“There’s no rulebook for all of this”: Drew Barrymore on his daytime talk show, Best Parenting Tips

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/12/14/cara-williams-actress-defiant-ones-hollywood-golden-age-star-dies/6505593001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos