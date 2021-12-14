Entertainment
The Martin Scorsese Institute will be created by NYU | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) New York University, Martin Scorsese’s alma mater, creates a film institute in his name after a gift from George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.
kAm% 96 7 @ C> 2E: @? @ 7 E96 | 2CE:? $ 4 @ CD6D6 x? DE: EFE6 @ 7 v = @ 32 = r:? 6> 2E: 4 pCED H2D E @ 36 2 ?? @ F? 465% F6D52J 3J k2 E2C86ElQU> 52D9j3 = 2?[ E96 |2CE:? [email protected] s6A2CE>6?E @7 r:?6>2 $EF5:6D 2?5 [email protected] [email protected] DEF56?E [email protected]=2CD9:AD H:E9 EF:E:@? 2DD:DE2?46 [email protected] [email protected] D6=64E65 2D [email protected] [email protected]=2CD]k ^ Am
kAmp = 2C86 5 @? 2E: @? 7C @> E96 k2 E2C86ElQU> 52D9j3 = 2?
2 <6C AC @ 7: = 6n<6Jl{&rpc`[email protected]@?^{F42D u2>: = J u @ F? 52E: @? K ^ 2m E96? @? AC @ 7: E CF? 3J E96 $ E2C (2CD 7: = >> 2 <6C 2? 5 9: DH: 76[ [email protected]@?[ [email protected]:67 6I64FE:G6 @7 pC:6= x?G6DE>6?ED 2?5 492:[email protected]>2? @7 $E2C3F4
kAm% 9: D: D DF49 2 D:? 8F = 2C 2? 5 C6> 2C<23=6 [email protected][email protected] [email protected] >6[ 2?5 x E92?< >J @=5[ 562C 7C:6?5 [email protected] {F42D[ 9:D H:76 |[email protected] [email protected]@? 2?5 E96:C C6>2C<23=6 [email protected]?52E:@? [email protected] E9:D [email protected][email protected][Q [email protected] D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E] % 96: C 86? 6C @ D: EJ @ 7 DA: C: E 2? 5 5665: D 566A = J> @G 😕 8 7 @ C> 6[ 2?5 [email protected]=J [email protected] D:?46 E9:D [email protected] :?DE:EFE6 H:== 36 [email protected] 2E >J [email protected] 2=>2 >2E6C[ }*&D %:D49 [email protected]@= @7 E96 pCED] x @? = JH: D9 E92E> J A2C6? ED H6C6 2C @ F? 5 E @ D66 E9: D]% 96J M @ F = 5 92G6 366? D @ AC @ F5]k ^ Am
kAm $ 4 @ CD6D6 92D 2 = @? 8 9: DE @ CJ H: E9} * & VD 7: => AC @ 8C2>]pD 2 DEF56? E[ 96 >256 9:D 7:CDE [email protected] 7:=>D E96C6[ :?4=F5:?8 k2 E2C86ElQU>52D9j3=2? kAm ‘: CEF2 = AC @ 5F4E: @? : D 2 72DE 6G @ = G:? 8> @ 56 @ 7> @G: 6> 2<:?8 E92E [email protected] [email protected] :>> 6CD6 7: = >> 2<6CD :? 2 C62=E:>6 5: 8: E2 = D2? 53 @ I 3J FD:? 8 E649? @ = @ 8: 6D =:<6 82>6 6? 8:? 6 D @ 7EH2C6[ >@E:@? 42AEFC6 2?5 2F8>6?E65 @C G:CEF2= C62=:EJ] xE AFED 24E @ CD 2? 5 7: = >> 2<6CD :[email protected] 2 [email protected]?5DE286 6?G:[email protected]?>6? E H96C6 5: 8: E2 => 66ED A9JD: 42 =](9: = 6 DF49 67764ED 2C6> @ C6 4 = @ D6 = J 2DD @ 4: 2E65 H: E9> @ C6 DA64E24 = 6 5C : G6? 7: = >> 2 <6CD[ [email protected] FD65 [email protected]>6 @7 :ED [email protected]@=D 😕 E96 5628:?8 [email protected] 😕 %96 xC:D9>2?]Q w6 D2JD G: CEF2 = AC @ 5F4E: @? C6AC6D6? ED Q2 BF2? EF> = 62A 7 @ CH2C5]k ^ Am kAmv6 @ C86 2.5 x 92G6 D =:<6 2 =:76E:>6[ 2?5 96 92D 2=H2JD 366? 5C:G6? [email protected] 4C62E6 ?6H[ :>28:?65 [email protected]=5D @? D4C66?[Q D2:5 [email protected]] w: D FC86 9: D @ 3D6DD: @? : D A2CE @ 7 2 EC25: E: @? E92E 368:? DH: E9 E96 4:? 6> 2: ED6 = 7 2.5 E96 7: => D @ 7 v6 @ C86D | =: D]x DFAA @ D6 J @ F 4 @ F = 5 D2J E92E> J @H? @ 3D6DD: @? 8C @ HD @FE @ 7 E96 4:? 6> 2D @ E96C A2C2 == 6 = EC25: E: @?[ H9:49 @C:8:?2E6D H:E9 E96 {F>:C6 [email protected] [email protected]:?8 E96 >JDE6CJ 2?5 E96 362FEJ 2?5 E96 DEC2?86?6DD @7 E96 [email protected]=5 [email protected] FD[ @7 @[email protected]:?8 =:76]k ^ Am kAm {F42D DEF5: 65 7: => 2E E96 & ?: G6CD: EJ @ 7 $ @ FE96C? r2 =: 7 @ C?: 2 2.5 😕 a__e 82G6 E96 D49 @@ = D 7: => AC @ 8C2> 8: 7ED E @ E2 = 😕 8 S`fd>: ==: @? E96? & $ rVD C: 496DE 5 @? 2E: @? 6G6C]% 96 w @ 3D @? ^ {F42D u2>: = J u @ F? 52E: @? 564 = 😕 65 E @ D92C6 E96 2> @F? E @ 7 E96} * & 5 @? 2E: @?]% $ 96 4 @ CD6D6:? DE: EFE6: D 6IA64E65 E @ = 2F? 49? 6IE J62C[ H:E9 E96 [email protected]:@? 46?E6C [email protected] [email protected][email protected] 2E 2 =2E6C 52E6]k ^ Am kAmx? 2; @ 😕 E DE2E6> 6? E[ [email protected]@? 2?5 {F42D D2:5 E96 [email protected] :?DE:EFE6 56D6CG65=J 9:89=:89ED 9:D =6824J 2D 2 BF:?E6DD6?E:2= p>6C:42? 7:=>>2<6C 2?5 H:== :?DA:C6 86?6C2E:@?D @7 5:G6CD6[ E2=6?E65 DEF56?ED]k ^ Am kAmk ^ Am kAmu @ == @ H p! u: => (C: E6C y2<6 [email protected]=6 @? %H:EE6C 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^EH:EE6C][email protected]>^; 2<[email protected]=6p!Qm9EEAi^^EH:EE6C][email protected]>^; 2 <64 @ J = 6p! K ^ 2mk ^ Am
^ E96 3: 8 D92G6Qm`hefVD% 96 q: 8 $ 92G6[k^2m 2 D:I>:?FE6 ‘:6E?2> (2C [email protected] 😕 H9:49 2 [email protected]?8 >2? D92G6D 9:D 7246 F?E:= :EVD 2 [email protected]@5J >6DD] $ 4 @ CD6D6 62C? 65 9: D> 2DE6CD 2E} * &:? `heg 2? 5 4 @? E:? F65 27E6C E6249:? 8 F? 56C8C25F2E6 7: = >> 2<:?8] %96 [email protected]@= [email protected] 82G6 9:> 2? 9 @? @ C2CJ 568C66:? “ ha[ 2?5 [email protected] 4FCC6?E=J D:ED @? k2 E2C86ElQU>52D9j3=2?
kAm ‘: CEF2 = AC @ 5F4E: @? : D 2 72DE 6G @ = G:? 8> @ 56 @ 7> @G: 6> 2<:?8 E92E [email protected] [email protected] :>> 6CD6 7: = >> 2<6CD :? 2 C62=E:>6 5: 8: E2 = D2? 53 @ I 3J FD:? 8 E649? @ = @ 8: 6D =:<6 82>6 6? 8:? 6 D @ 7EH2C6[ >@E:@? 42AEFC6 2?5 2F8>6?E65 @C G:CEF2= C62=:EJ] xE AFED 24E @ CD 2? 5 7: = >> 2<6CD :[email protected] 2 [email protected]?5DE286 6?G:[email protected]?>6? E H96C6 5: 8: E2 => 66ED A9JD: 42 =](9: = 6 DF49 67764ED 2C6> @ C6 4 = @ D6 = J 2DD @ 4: 2E65 H: E9> @ C6 DA64E24 = 6 5C : G6? 7: = >> 2 <6CD[ [email protected] FD65 [email protected]>6 @7 :ED [email protected]@=D 😕 E96 5628:?8 [email protected] 😕 %96 xC:D9>2?]Q w6 D2JD G: CEF2 = AC @ 5F4E: @? C6AC6D6? ED Q2 BF2? EF> = 62A 7 @ CH2C5]k ^ Am
kAmv6 @ C86 2.5 x 92G6 D =:<6 2 =:76E:>6[ 2?5 96 92D 2=H2JD 366? 5C:G6? [email protected] 4C62E6 ?6H[ :>28:?65 [email protected]=5D @? D4C66?[Q D2:5 [email protected]] w: D FC86 9: D @ 3D6DD: @? : D A2CE @ 7 2 EC25: E: @? E92E 368:? DH: E9 E96 4:? 6> 2: ED6 = 7 2.5 E96 7: => D @ 7 v6 @ C86D | =: D]x DFAA @ D6 J @ F 4 @ F = 5 D2J E92E> J @H? @ 3D6DD: @? 8C @ HD @FE @ 7 E96 4:? 6> 2D @ E96C A2C2 == 6 = EC25: E: @?[ H9:49 @C:8:?2E6D H:E9 E96 {F>:C6 [email protected] [email protected]:?8 E96 >JDE6CJ 2?5 E96 362FEJ 2?5 E96 DEC2?86?6DD @7 E96 [email protected]=5 [email protected] FD[ @7 @[email protected]:?8 =:76]k ^ Am
kAm {F42D DEF5: 65 7: => 2E E96 & ?: G6CD: EJ @ 7 $ @ FE96C? r2 =: 7 @ C?: 2 2.5 😕 a__e 82G6 E96 D49 @@ = D 7: => AC @ 8C2> 8: 7ED E @ E2 = 😕 8 S`fd>: ==: @? E96? & $ rVD C: 496DE 5 @? 2E: @? 6G6C]% 96 w @ 3D @? ^ {F42D u2>: = J u @ F? 52E: @? 564 = 😕 65 E @ D92C6 E96 2> @F? E @ 7 E96} * & 5 @? 2E: @?]% $ 96 4 @ CD6D6:? DE: EFE6: D 6IA64E65 E @ = 2F? 49? 6IE J62C[ H:E9 E96 [email protected]:@? 46?E6C [email protected] [email protected][email protected] 2E 2 =2E6C 52E6]k ^ Am
kAmx? 2; @ 😕 E DE2E6> 6? E[ [email protected]@? 2?5 {F42D D2:5 E96 [email protected] :?DE:EFE6 56D6CG65=J 9:89=:89ED 9:D =6824J 2D 2 BF:?E6DD6?E:2= p>6C:42? 7:=>>2<6C 2?5 H:== :?DA:C6 86?6C2E:@?D @7 5:G6CD6[ E2=6?E65 DEF56?ED]k ^ Am
kAmk ^ Am
kAmu @ == @ H p! u: => (C: E6C y2<6 [email protected]=6 @? %H:EE6C 2Ei k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^EH:EE6C][email protected]>^; 2<[email protected]=6p!Qm9EEAi^^EH:EE6C][email protected]>^; 2 <64 @ J = 6p! K ^ 2mk ^ Am
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.timesdaily.com/life/entertainment/martin-scorsese-institute-to-be-established-by-nyu/article_3908453d-84e5-5417-9412-0e6c8bafedcb.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]