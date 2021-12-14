Actor fired from Ingo Rademacher general hospital sues ABC for vaccination warrant





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher sued ABC after being fired for failing to comply with the network’s mandate regarding the COVID vaccine. The irony is that the behind-the-scenes drama is more compelling than anything his character, Jasper Jacks (aka Jax), has been doing on the long-running soap for quite some time. Variety reported that Rademacher requested and was denied a religious exemption from being shot. In an email to Disney’s human resources department, the owner of ABC, the actor wrote: I’m entitled to a religious exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination based on my moral belief profound and sincere that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot be ethically violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic, alien and material. In the trial documents, obtained before the deadlineRademacher also argues that the warrant is a violation of his privacy and called it a political issue. He seeks compensatory damages and an order declaring the ABC vaccine mandate unconstitutional. ABC has not commented on the lawsuit. It doesn’t look like Rademacher, who has been on the show on and off since 1996, will be missed by any of his co-stars. He was called into question by several of them last month after sharing a transphobic post on Instagram while on the show with transgender actress Cassandra James. He then apologized. Narratively, its exit barely caused a ripple. With previous love interest Nina (Cynthia Watros) and mother of child Carly (Laura Wright) involved in a complicated love triangle with Mafia boss / Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) on the mend), Jax had not much to do other than head for the Australian sunset which he did on November 22. The same cannot be said of Jason Morgan, played by Steve Burton, who was also fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID. It’s about personal freedom for me, Burton said in an Instagram video Nov. 23. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood because of this. The character was involved in an important storyline, reigniting his romance with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud), when he was caught in a mine shaft collapse on Cassadine Island. His presumed death, however, reinvigorated the series with many dramatic moments and memorable scenes, especially between Thiebaud and Wright. Many fans and Burton himself are hopeful that he can return at some point. I believe when a door closes, several doors open, he said on Instagram. I can’t wait to see what the future holds and maybe one day, if those terms are up, I can come back and finish my career as Jason Morgan. Burton did not file a complaint against ABC.

