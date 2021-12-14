Hollywood billboard highlights police misconduct





LOS ANGELES It towers over one of Los Angeles’ busiest intersections and the last billboard in Sunset and La Brea has a provocative message: “How many haven’t been filmed?” “I wish that wasn’t the case where we had to do this work and scale it up on such a large scale, but here we are in the country, and it really is an issue that should impact us all,” said Reggie Black, a multimedia artist who mainly deals with typography. What would you like to know A billboard on Sunset and La Brea in Hollywood reads “How many have not been filmed?”

This is part of the Law Enforcement Accountability Project, which provides grants to artists and activists

The billboard was designed and created by Typography Specialist Reggie Black

To see other art projects across the country or to get involved, visit leapaction.org Black was commissioned to create this piece for LEAP, the Law Enforcement Accountability Project, which provides grants to artists so that they can raise awareness of the black lives lost to police misconduct. In 2020, project leaders say that this number was 248. “It’s almost like a wake-up call, a call to action that those who are probably on the other side or not necessarily okay with it can find a way to balance and understand.” , Black said. Instead of using fonts, Black creates all of his illustrations by hand. “I always like to play with the brushstrokes and the letters to kind of give it its own identity,” Black said. LEAP was first launched after the murder of George Floyd and has included works by artists from across the country. Of all the sentences that Black created for the project, this is the only one that asks a question. “All the different agents who have not been charged, who are still living their lives, who are still working in their compound … what we want to do is go back to the community and invite them to partner with us. “said Mercedes Cooper, senior vice president of public programming for Deploy, the core group behind LEAP, also founded by filmmaker Ava DuVernay. “I hope this will get people to stop and ask, ‘What is this? What is that question and why am I being asked this, “even if it’s only for a few seconds,” Cooper said. And as important as it is to remember the victims of police brutality, Black says it’s just as important to highlight the officers responsible for the misconduct. “We also have to pronounce the names of the policemen because what happens too often in this country is that a policeman, a white man, can murder someone and then leave and have a second or a third life or write a book. or be a normal citizen in this country, ”Black said. In a country that still tries to heal racist wounds, an artist hopes to inspire the millions of Angelenos who pass by.

