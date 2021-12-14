Bardem Watched Almost Every Episodes Of ‘I Love Lucy’ To Prepare To Be Desi ArnazExBulletin

NPR’s Debbie Elliott talks to Javier Bardem, who stars in new movie Being the Ricardos about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their hit 1950s sitcom: I like lucy.

A new movie about Hollywood powerhouse couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is now in theaters. “Being The Ricardos” is writer Aaron Sorkin’s version of the hit TV series “I Love Lucy”. Our colleague Debbie Elliott spoke with one of the stars – Javier Bardem.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “I LOVE LUCY”)

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, BYLINE: In the 1950s America was in love with the Ricardos, Cuban conductor Ricky, and his mischievous wife, Lucy. But the perfect marriage we saw on TV was more complex off-screen. The new film “Being The Ricardos” revolves around a scandalous week for the couple. It’s during Red Scare, when Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman, is accused of being a Communist, and she suspects he’s having an affair. Desi Arnaz, played by Javier Bardem, is concerned that “I Love Lucy” may be canceled.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “BEING THE RICARDOS”)

JAVIER BARDEM: (Like Desi Arnaz) It’s a critical moment, Lucy.

NICOLE KIDMAN: (like Lucille Ball) If I have to die …

BARDEM: (like Desi Arnaz) You’re not.

KIDMAN: (Like Lucille Ball) … I’d rather die standing.

BARDEM: (Like Desi Arnaz) You saw the headline.

KIDMAN: (Like Lucille Ball) You can see the title from space.

BARDEM: (as Desi Arnaz) So please …

KIDMAN: (Like Lucille Ball) Grandpa Fred has raised me since I was 4 years old. He cared about workers’ rights. It was a tribute to him. And to think that I wrongly checked …

BARDEM: (as Desi Arnaz) Grandpa Fred, Grandpa Fred – Grandpa Fred was wrong, Lucy.

ELLIOTT: Javier Bardem didn’t grow up watching “I Love Lucy” in Spain, but he did tell us he watched almost every episode to prepare for the role.

BARDEM: I was absolutely obsessed with Ricky Ricardo and tried to get as close as possible to his manners, his energy and his voice.

ELLIOTT: So the real Desi Arnaz was a singer and a conductor.

BARDEM: Oh yeah.

ELLIOTT: And I understand you took music lessons so you could sing and play bongos.

BARDEM: Oh yeah. As a very good actor would, when they ask you if you can ride a horse, you say yes. If they say – if they ask you, do you sing – me? Oh, man, you should listen to me. And then comes the point where they say, OK, the job is yours, and you go, oh, my God, what do I do now? I felt it was very revealing. Singing a song is one of the scariest things.

ELLIOTT: You didn’t just have to sing, you had to sing “Babalu”.

BARDEM: “Babalu”, yes, which is a song that was not included in the first draft of the script because Aaron Sorkin didn’t want the actor playing it to sing “Babalu” because he thought it was was way too difficult. But when I saw the footage of Desi Arnaz playing “Babalu”, I said it was his trademark.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “I LOVE LUCY”)

DESI ARNAZ: (Like Ricky Ricardo, singing) Babalu, Babalu.

ELLIOTT: So can you still do “Babalu?

BARDEM: I can – I can do “Babalu” if you give me a month to prepare.

(TO LAUGH)

ELLIOTT: You’ve said in interviews that you like playing characters full of contradictions, right? I think of your role as a terrifying killer in “No Country For Old Men” or a petty criminal in the movie “Beautiful”. What contradictions did you find with Desi Arnaz?

BARDEM: I’m going to remember one, that he was head over heels in love with his wife. He adored his wife. But he was also a man who was educated in a time and place where manhood has a very narrow definition in terms of a man has to be man. So the contradiction between how much he really wanted to be with her and how much he adored her and the life he made when he wasn’t with her is like two lives in one. And I didn’t know him. I know his daughter a little bit, Lucie, who has been so helpful, so caring and so loving. But I would say I don’t think this contradiction made him happy and ultimately was the reason for the marriage breakdown.

ELLIOTT: I want to go back to what you said about Lucie Arnaz and how she helped prepare you for this role. She provided some old personal recordings of her parents, and I imagine these are the warmest moments of their relationship, right?

BARDEM: It was like holding a treasure in your hands. And that – that in itself is a lot of responsibility, I mean, when somebody gives you the privacy, the privacy of their own family. I played the recordings and they felt so close to him because I was in the living room. Then I heard recordings with him and producers, and you can tell he made sure they understood that he was the boss (laughs) because even having the power that he still had was have to fight some – I don’t – I think the word is racism. The fact that he was a foreigner was still there.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “BEING THE RICARDOS”)

TONY HALE: (Like Jess Oppenheimer) Bob was saying that you really are the main character of the show because you are the me in “I Love Lucy”.

BARDEM: (like Desi Arnaz, laughing) Jess, sponsor me one more time, and I’ll put my hand in your throat.

ELLIOTT: I’d like to talk for a moment about the remarkable life story of Desi Arnaz, right? His family fled a revolution in Cuba in the 1930s. It was even before Fidel Castro. It was a time when a former dictator came to power. I wonder, as you prepared for this role, did you feel any level of understanding growing up in a very different country, I know you were in Spain, but it was the end of a dictatorship over there in the 1970s, right?

BARDEM: Yes. And him – funny enough, the political worldview is something I wouldn’t share with Desi Arnaz. I am far from what he thought politically. He was a person who supported Nixon, for example. He was very against Communism, as you can imagine.

ELLIOTT: Right.

BARDEM: And there was a point in the movie where he brought it up, and that was a point where it was like, eh, Javier was having issues with it. My family comes from a different background. My uncle was a very important person in the figure of the Communist Party in Spain. My mother, passed away months ago, and I adore her and I love her …

ELLIOTT: Oh, I’m sorry.

BARDEM: Thank you. She was very active in the Communist Party. It is not that I am a communist, but I have been very frank against the extreme right which is rising in Europe and especially in Spain. So those parts weren’t the ones I shared with him. And yet, I adore him and I loved him. We don’t have to cancel ourselves. We must try to understand each other. And once I figured out Desi Arnaz, I was madly in love. And I know he was part of his situation as well. And that was one of the most incredible challenges I’ve ever had as an actor.

ELLIOTT: Well, thank you very much for sharing your experience with us.

BARDEM: Thank you very much.

(EXTRACT FROM “THE END OF A DREAM” BY DANIEL PEMBERTON)

