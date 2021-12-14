5 new restaurant and entertainment concepts will open in 2022 at the Star District in Frisco





Diners can look forward to a plethora of new dining and entertainment venues at the Star District in Frisco next year. The Star announced on December 14 that more than 40,000 square feet of space had been leased between July and November. The new concepts are all signed with owners based in North Texas and are expected to open throughout 2022, according to a press release. In addition, an existing restaurant is moving to a new space. Lombard Italian cuisine Lombard Italian cuisine, from the founder and president of Lombardi Family Concepts, Alberto Lombardi, is a new concept celebrating his 45th anniversary as a restaurateur. The menu will feature authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist, the statement said. Fatto a mano pasta will be produced daily in an open pasta lab alongside fresh fish, meats and menu items. A selection of wines and cocktails will also be available to guests, the statement said. Lombardi Cucina Italiana is slated to open in early 2022 at 6655 Winning Drive, Ste. 605. The Glen Deer and Monarch Two of the new sites will coincide with each other and be located next to each other. The Glen’s menu will include handcrafted cocktails, a selection of wines, scotch and seafood specialties. In addition, aerial performers and other performers will make an appearance, the statement said. Next to the Monarch Stag you’ll find live music, a cigar lounge, and the finest and rarest selections of scotch whiskey and bourbon from around the world. Derek and Sheree Simms of The Simms Hospitality Group are behind the two complementary sites. Simms Hospitality Group also owns and operates J. Theodore and Rare Books Bar in Frisco. The Glen and Monarch Stag is slated to open in early 2022 at 6655 Winning Drive, Ste. 600. Snowbird Cocktail Lounge and Kitchen Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen is a new concept resulting from a partnership between bar and hotel experts David Nguyen and Sobe Ahmed. The new venue aims to be a chic, elevated upscale lounge, the statement said. He will specialize in several different cocktails and small bites in a living room filled with music. The Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen is slated to open this spring at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800. Social Sidecar Social Sidecar is a social lounge experience that will offer cocktails and handcrafted bites. Free classic games for adults, karaoke, live music, large televisions and an all-season patio are among the amenities provided for the over 15,000 square foot entertainment venue. It will be open daily and evening for lunch and dinner, according to the release. On Deck Concepts, founded by BoomerJacks sports bar creator Brent Tipps, is behind Sidecar Social, the statement said. It debuted in August 2019 in Addison on Belt Line Road. Sidecar Social is slated to open in the fall at 6770 Winning Drive. Roti Grill In addition to the five new tenants, Indian cuisine restaurant Roti Grill will be relocating from its original location in the Star District on Winning Drive to Gaylord Parkway, the statement said. Diners can expect an updated menu, an improved interior with a new bar, and a front patio for alfresco dining. Roti Grill is scheduled to open at its new location in early 2022 at 3675 Gaylord Parkway, Ste. 1105.

