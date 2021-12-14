Bollywood Roundup: Kareena, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Arya, and more …

‘Covid nervousness’: Kareena and Amrita Arora’s buildings sealed

Bombay– The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation sealed four apartment buildings in Bandra-Khar after Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19 and held testing camps there, officials said.

The development comes a week after Bollywood director Karan Johar hosted a private party for a dozen people at his home, after which both actresses tested positive on Sunday.

With both showing mild symptoms, the actresses were quarantined at home and treated in their sealed apartments while BMC H-West Ward undertook disinfection of the four buildings.

In a concurrent exercise, civic health officials were able to track down around 30 contacts of celebrities who attended the party at Johar’s home last Wednesday and they were sent for testing, with their reports due shortly.

Other people at the party included Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan whose infection status is unclear, although host Johar tested negative.

Man & Wife: ‘KatVic’ returns to Mumbai, to resume work soon

Bombay– Newly married celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai from an undisclosed location on Tuesday after a week of wedding festivities.

Vicky Kaushal The two were pictured at Mumbai airport as they wore complementary outfits.

While Katrina wore a pink colored salwar kurta, Vicky wore an ivory colored shirt paired with beige colored pants. Katrina completed her look with open braids, vermilion, red bracelets and large hoop earrings as they were greeted to town by fans.

The actors tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony marked by the presence of family and close friends. The wedding celebrations started from December 7th and saw the ceremonies of “Mehendi”, “Haldi” and “Sangeet”. After their wedding, the two shared heartwarming photos from the wedding celebrations.

The actors will resume soon on their respective projects. While Katrina has “Phone Bhoot” and “Tiger 3” in the pipeline, Vicky has “Govinda Naam Mera” and “Sam Bahadur” in her lane.

Shraddha Arya talks about a two-year jump in ‘Kundali Bhagya’

Bombay– TV actress Shraddha Arya talks about the two-year jump the popular show “Kundali Bhagya” will take in future episodes.

Speaking of the jump, Shraddha Arya said, “The two-year jump is filled with new twists and turns. The new tale will see Preeta return to House Luthra with the sole intention of saving the family from the clutches of Prithvi Malhotra.

The constant chaos in the lives of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) has surely caught the attention of the public. The episode before the jump will show Preeta being forced out of the Luthra house by Karan and her family.

The show will jump two years by deploying a new narrative. Audiences will see Preeta living with her family and working as a physiotherapist in a clinic. Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini) begs Preeta to save the Luthra family from Prithvi Malhotra (Sanjay Gagnani). Preeta decides to return to Luthra Mansion and realizes that it is owned and is now run by Prithvi Malhotra.

Shraddha adds, “Although Preeta is upset that she has been kicked out of the house, she will be moved to see her family suffer. It’s going to be a tough time for the Luthras and I think the jump will bring some high-tension drama to the show. It will be a new challenge and I am very happy with it. Hope our fans enjoy the next track.

Now the next episode will unveil whether or not Preeta and Karan unite and will Preeta be able to save the Luthras?

Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Pushpa’: Allu Arjun watched every shot

Hyderabad– Rashmika Mandanna spoke about her upcoming movie ‘Pushpa’ and her lead man Allu Arjun’s dedication to every shot in the movie.

As ‘Pushpa’ is set for release in a few days, she Rashmika has been busy promoting the director of Sukumar.

In a conversation with IANS, Rashmika shared her experience.

Starring alongside Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika believes Sukumar is one of the most talented directors she has worked with. “” Pushpa “is a raw and rustic film, which requires detailing tiny things, for which Sukumar is famous. I was amused when I received this offer, ”she said.

Speaking about how she was bonded for the film, Rashmika said, “The creators of ‘Pushpa’ wanted an actress who was also familiar with the Chittoor accent. So I had done three look tests before shaking hands for the film.

As Rashmika opened up about her experience as an actress, Rashmika said she had to unlearn a lot for the role because director Sukumar wanted to give her organic appeal.

“We, the actors, never learned our dialogues in advance, because we had to go without preparation. Under the guidance of Sukku sir, it keeps everything organic. We entered the sets, where we are given our dialogues. We had to take the script on the spot ”, explained the actress of“ Dear Camrade ”.

The actress mentioned that it was quite difficult for her to shoot for the song “Saami Saami”. “We shot it in a remote area and worked really hard on it. Allu Arjun would monitor every shot once it’s done, and he gives the best suggestions,” she said.

The songs, trailer and posters for ‘Pushpa’ were well received as she said, “I love the way people responded to them.”

Sushmita and Lara hail Harnaaz Sandhu’s victory at Miss Universe

Bombay– Former Miss Universe winners Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta Bhupathi (2000) posted affectionate Instagram posts congratulating Harnaaz Sandhu on bringing the Miss Universe title back to India after 21 years.

What makes the victory special is that Harnaaz was born in the year that Lara wore the crown. Harnaaz is hailed as the child of fate.

Sushmita, who saw a comeback in Ram Madhvani’s web series’ Aarya ‘, now in its second season, posted two photos of Harnaaz from the contest and wrote in the caption: “#yehbaat’ Har Hindustani Ki Naz »Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu # MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA So proud of you !!!! Congratulations @ harnaazsandhu_03. “

She added, “Thank you for representing India so well, for bringing the Miss Universe crown back to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old you were intended). May you enjoy every moment. learning and sharing that this amazing global @missuniverse platform will provide to you… MAY RULE IN SUPREME !!! ”

Lara also shared a photo of Harnaaz and wrote: “My dearest @ harnaazsandhu_03, when I spoke to you yesterday you promised me ‘it will be worth it’ !! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much more !! You had unwavering confidence in yourself and JUST KNEW you were born for it !! You were born the year I won Miss Universe !!! “

She added: “It’s how long we’ve been waiting for you to come and lift this crown once more for India !!” Perhaps, it was intended !! I know what awaits you and I wish you a glorious reign !! May this be only the beginning of the heights that you will climb! God bless you, my sincere congratulations to your parents and family! The universe is now your oyster. OUR STAR! “

With Harnaaz winning the 70th Miss Universe, India has now won 10 titles in the Big Four international beauty pageants. (IANS)