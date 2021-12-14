Did you know that these actors can sing?





A song-rowing tidal wave has been sparked this awards season, and those tweeting aren’t exactly the usual suspects. Think of Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver and Simon Helberg (Annette), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick Boom!), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) just to start. . Here’s how some of those actors-turned-singers handled brushing for a different kind of spotlight. Andrew Garfield (Tic, Tic Boom!) As Rent creator Jonathan Larson, Garfield admits he was intimidated: I’ve never sung before [on camera]. And watching Larson do his thing wasn’t soothing: he was still turned until 11; there was no other setting. He wasn’t just playing for the back row [of the theater] he was trying to play for the last row in the universe. Garfield worked with vocal coach Liz Caplan for a year and a half, until I could get to a place where I wasn’t going to offend people’s ears, he adds. I have this new deep respect for musical theater artists now. Peter Dinklage, here with his Cyrano co-star Haley Bennett, sings as the musical’s main character. (Pierre Montagne) Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) As a Cyrano de Bergerac lover, Dinklage first sang his role in the off-Broadway adaptation, written by director and frequent wife Erica Schmidt, who wrote the screenplay for the Joe Wrights feature film. But although the musical was not originally written for Dinklage, Schmidt says that once she heard him read it, she realized that I had written it with her voice. . She notes, Peter is naturally musical. He was in a band after college, so he’s got an ear. But I think he felt very aware of his range, which he considers not to be a singer’s range. But I think he’s wonderful. Marion Cotillard studied voice for her work in Annette. (Kris Dewitte / 2021 Amazon Co / Amazon Content Services) Simon Helberg, Marion Cotillard (Annette) Helberg wanted to be in Annette so much that he became a French citizen to work on the project (he now has dual nationality). The late Miah Im, then assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Opera, taught the actor to wave the baton (as Australian composer Tim Davies did) and sing though there was so much mystery in the film, Helberg didn’t even know what would be asked. from him until the first day of filming. You have to train at high altitudes, so when Adam Driver throws you against objects at 1 a.m. in a house in the woods in Belgium, you don’t have to worry about your soft palate or anything, says -he. Meanwhile, Cotillard had just 2 months to practice singing opera (his voice was mixed with that of a professional) and also singing his backstage character, Ann. The way Ann sings on stage is very deep, powerful, huge, Cotillard wrote in an email. But the way she expresses herself in life is different.

