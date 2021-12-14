No Way Home review – The Hollywood Reporter

The heroes who roamed the pages of Marvel Comics in the 1980s were still relative children when rival DC publisher mythology began to creak under its own weight. Superman and Batman had started fighting crime in the late 1930s, for Pete’s sake, and the many iterations of their stories, not to mention those of less revered characters, had accumulated in confusing or contradictory ways. . The solution was a series called Crisis on Infinite Earths, envisioning a collision of alternate realities in which some characters died, others had their stories rectified, and many (albeit far from all) overly literal fans were allowed to stop worrying whether the adventure of the next month contradicted the one they had read fifteen years ago.

This influential series solved obvious problems. On the other hand, one may wonder what problems are solved in Jon Watts Spider-Man: No Path Home, where Spidey and Doctor Strange open up a rift between parallel dimensions, forcing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to face off against villains who have starred in films opposing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character.

Spider-Man: No Path Home The bottom line

Catnip for hardcore spidey heads, but less fun than its predecessors.

Release date: December 17th

To throw: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei

Director: Jon watts

Screenwriters: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers Rated PG-13, 2 hours 28 minutes

Was the problem “there isn’t enough fan service in the Marvel movies”? Granted, this outing is a classic example of this phenomenon, in which small moments of pimping (whether in love or cynical) make jokes inside, throw free cameos, or bring intergalactic bounty hunters to life. because there just aren’t enough of them. Star wars products still available for Disney for sale.

Some of the fan service is playing pretty well here; some are subtle enough that you would expect an actor to look into the camera and wink at you after saying their line. But at the end, No way home uses his multiversal mayhem to solve the one real problem with the Holland-era webslinger: the character’s Iron Man-ification, in which his already incredible powers continue to be eclipsed by the gadgets given to him by billionaire jerk- hero Tony Stark. This is by far the least fun of Watts / Holland’s images (intentionally, to a degree), but it’s way better than Sam Raimi’s overly-drunk and poorly-designed Spidey’s latest trio. Spider-man 3.

The story begins with the scene that closed the last film: Spidey is perched outside Penn Station when J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) reveals his secret identity. Soon the whole world knows it’s Peter Parker in that mask, and hordes believe Jameson’s bizarre claim that Spider-Man is a war criminal. (This iteration of Bugle of the day publisher Jameson is obviously modeled on actual idiocy promoter Alex Jones; but as is often the case today, the intended satire is nothing compared to the stupidity of reality.)

Life gets tough for our hero and his pals Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), who have to deal with constant media attention and uncomfortable scenes at school. Somehow (don’t question it) this notoriety even prevents the Three Brains from entering any of the colleges they apply to. Peter Parker therefore goes to Greenwich Village, in the hope that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) can cast a spell and make his identity a secret again.

Moments of bad judgment later, Strange had to undo his own uncontrollable magic, which threatens to call out to our planet every person, on every alternate Earth, who knows the name of Peter Parker. But part of the cat is out of the bag, and any viewer who’s seen a trailer knows at least some of the characters who come to play – first, and most pleasantly, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

As the old villains reappear, it reminds us that virtually every one of them is a good soul gone bad – some have gone monstrous by the same kind of silly luck that made Peter a hero. So when Strange prepares to send them back to their own timelines (where, let’s remember, most of them dramatically perish), Peter balks. Urged on by his fiercely moral aunt May (Marisa Tomei, the only woman in the multiverse who can get away with the gruesome outfits these movies give her), he insists on trying to heal the bad guys before sending them home. With the arguments between the Avengers being what they are, Spidey and Strange face off in a magical realm where the scenery is all about Creationy over them, then Spidey steals a magic contraption and sets out to heal the bad guys.

Rather than spoil any surprises that the plot may hold, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: who thought it was a good idea to tackle this material so soon after that much of the same thing happened? be produced Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse? This thrilling and mind-blowing adventure was so fresh, funny and thrilling that No way home can really only look heavy in comparison, relying on the novelty of faces we haven’t seen in a while and creating the kind of emotional opera moments that Watts’ previous films had. tendency to avoid.

Yes, Peter is in pain here, losing so much that he risks losing the spirit that has made Dutchman Peter Parker so successful on screen since joining Captain America: Civil War. At times, the angst feels like the paint-by-numbers routine of building superhero franchises: not the same, despite the unusual circumstances.

But there is a lightness in the film’s final scene that gives hope. What if all of these multiverse collisions freed Peter from his attachments, not only to his former incarnations, but also to some of his most awe-inspiring buddies of the present day? Would it be so bad if he was allowed to be a “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” for a period of time, with no obligation to fight aliens and giant monsters every two years? Let Doctor Strange explore the mystical depths for a while, and let Spidey sway.