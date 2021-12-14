Black trial juror Jussie Smollett couldn’t understand why the actor kept a noose around his neck





The only black member of a jury who found Jussie Smollett guilty of lying to police about an alleged attack he allegedly faced in 2019 said the actor’s story about the ‘incident just didn’t make sense. Juror Andre Hope was particularly confused by the fact that he kept a noose, which was allegedly used in the attack, around his neck to show police. “As an African American, I don’t put that noose back at all,” Hope said. Thursday, the former actor of “Empire” was found guilty on five of the six counts of lying to police on January 29, 2019. Smollett, 39, claimed that early that morning he was attacked by two men shouting racist and homophobic slurs. The actor told police the men threw an unknown chemical at him before putting a noose around his neck, which Smollett wore at home, which he removed and then handed over when police arrived . In an interview with WLS-TVHope, 63, said the jury scrutinized the details before handing down the verdicts – they spent 9½ hours deliberating – but they never disagreed on the verdict. “Two in the morning. Cold outside. When you just use your common sense like what’s there, yeah, it doesn’t stick,” Hope said. However, he said he wished there were more black people on the jury. “Because how can we say it’s a jury of your peers when there’s only one African American?” Said Hope. “And there were plenty of them there, so you could have had two, three, four. African Americans can handle the truth too. And we can give an impartial judgment on a case.” Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on November 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images

During the trial, brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo said Smollett paid them $ 3,500 to help him organize the attack. Since his arrest, Smollett has refuse simulate the attack. On the stand, the actor testified that he and Abel had sex before the alleged attack, a claim Abel denied. Smollett said he only texted the brothers to schedule a workout that night and that he really got under attack. “There was no hoax,” Smollett said. Smollett’s charges are listed as Class 4 crimes and he faces up to three years in prison. He is free on bail while waiting to be sentenced, CBS Chicago reported. While Hope has said he believes the prosecution provided overwhelming evidence against Smollett, he still wonders about the actor’s motive. “I still haven’t figured out why he did it, why it even had to happen,” Hope said. “He was a star.” Victoria Albert contributed reporting New Trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

