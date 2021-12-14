Grand Funk Railroad Offers ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ Tour at Hollywood Casino

Grand Funk Railroad is always blowing, coming to your town to help you party. The classic rock band enters the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Raceson on Friday.

Grand Funk Railroad is always blowing, coming to your town to help you party.

The classic rock band rolls inHollywood Casino at Charles Town RacesFriday.

“We started again around the beginning of July,” founding drummer Don Brewer told OMCP. “It’s been a long year and a half waiting at home and wondering if we would be able to go back to some sort of normal touring. We had the chance to launch this new “Some Kind of Wonderful” tour, which was postponed to 2019. Here we go!

Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher are the two remaining original members.

“Me and Mel Schacher are the first founding members of Grand Funk,” Brewer said. “We’re joined by some great people: Max Carl of .38 Special plays guitar and sings the lead role, Bruce Kulick of Kiss plays guitar, Tim Cashion of Bob Seger’s band plays keyboards and sings back up. We’ve been touring with this band for 22 years.

Formed in Flint, Michigan in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad is a trio made up of Brewer (drums, vocals), Schacher (bass) and Mark Farner (guitar, keyboards, harmonica, vocals).

“We had been several groups before Grand Funk,” Brewer said. “We have experienced different things. As the music changed in the late 60s from an AM pop format it became heavy rock with Jimi Hendrix, Cream and Blue Cheer, those three-way power trios were performing so we had decided to make this change as well. Things clicked.

They were signed by Capitol Records for the album “On Time” (1969), followed by a series of platinum sellers, “Grand Funk” (1969), “Closer to Home” (1970), “Survival” (1971 ) and “E Pluribus Funk” (1971), as well as a sixth album, “Phoenix” (1972), which went gold.

The title song of their next album, “We’re An American Band” (1973), was their debut number 1.

“It really sounds like a hit album, doesn’t it? Said the brewer. “We had to make a transition from underground FM radio to the new hit FM radio format in 1972. You had to change all your seven-minute songs into three or four minutes, so I had this idea, ‘We’ Come on. in your city, we’ll help you party. ”That was the first word.

Their next album “Shinin ‘On” (1974) featured a catchy cover of “The Loco-Motion”, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin for Little Eva in 1962. Grand Funk again placed it at number one.

“It was kind of a joke,” Brewer said. “Grand Funk Railroad doing ‘The Loco-Motion’ was a silly idea, so we gave it a try. We had Todd Rundgren in the studio with us, he did his magic with all of his sounds on the board and boy, that was just awesome. We were looking for the same feeling the Beach Boys had with “Barbara Ann”. It looked like a studio party.

Their next album, “All the Girls in the World Beware !!!” (1974), featured arguably their most iconic song “Some Kind of Wonderful”, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“In Flint, Michigan, we had a local R&B radio station, WAMM, that was playing the Soul Brothers Six version of ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’ all the time,” Brewer said. “It’s a song we sang in the back of the limo as we walked from the hotel to the hall to warm up. We would do it a cappella. One day our manager said, ‘You should cut this song!’ “

It also featured the hit song “Bad Time,” which reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“It was a very pop song,” Brewer said. “To be honest with you, that doesn’t really sound like Grand Funk, but it’s a love song. Most guys can relate to ‘I must have chosen a bad time to be in love’. Mark Farner’s lyrics for this song were right. He nailed that feeling.

The group broke up in 1976 before reuniting in the 1980s.

“We kind of got burned out,” Brewer said. “We did two albums a year and toured twice a year for six and a half years and it got too much, so we broke up. We got back together briefly in the early 80s. Then we put it on. idle for a while until classic rock radio appeared in the 90s. All of a sudden everyone was playing Grand Funk Railroad again.

They went on a reunion tour in 1996 and 1997, before the current incarnation began in 2000.

“We’ve been going there since we toured with this band for 22 years,” Brewer said.

Looking back, Brewer is grateful to all the great musicians he has played with.

“I have had some great experiences in my career,” said Brewer. “I worked with Frank Zappa, Bob Seger, I was his touring drummer for seven or eight years, I loved working with Todd Rundgren, so I made a lot of friends and acquaintances over the years. year. You tap into these elements throughout your life and in different embodiments of your work. “

