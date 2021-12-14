Entertainment
Josh Duggar’s Siblings Speak Out on Sentencing | Entertainment
Some of Josh Duggar’s sisters are speaking out following his recent conviction.
The former reality TV star was found guilty last week of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the judgment filed with the United States District Court Western District of Arkansas Fayetteville Division.
He has not yet been sentenced but faces up to 20 years in prison.
“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and his precious children,” their statement began.
“We are saddened by the dishonor this has caused in the name of Christ. Josh claims to be a Christian,” they wrote. “When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself.”
Jinger, Josh and their siblings were the stars of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” series, which focused on their big family, led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The series explored the family’s devout lifestyle, which included denial of birth control and strict rules of “courage” before marriage.
The Violo also wrote that they are “grateful that God is a God of justice who cares about the innocent and the helpless.”
“And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable,” the statement continued. “This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil that God hates.”
Sister Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth also posted a statement on her Instagram Stories.
“We agree with the verdict of the justice system and we are grateful to the men and women who work tirelessly to protect children and help prevent child pornography,” it read. “Our hearts are breaking for all victims of CSAM.”
“Today has been difficult for our family. Our hearts go out to the victims of child abuse or any form of exploitation,” we read. “We are grateful for the hard work of law enforcement, including investigators, forensic analysts, prosecutors and everyone else involved in saving children and holding those responsible for their abuse to account.”
All the sisters have expressed their support for Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna, with whom he has seven children.
In a 2015 the family reality show has been canceled following reports that Josh Duggar assaulted teenage girls, including two of his sisters, Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard, who spoke about the allegations in an interview with Fox News.
He has never been charged in relation to these allegations.
