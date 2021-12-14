Newly crowned Harnaaz Sandhu for his Bollywood affiliation

The whole country continues to be proud of the fact that Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe 2021. It happened after more than two decades where Sandhu recently opened up in an interview about her upcoming projects.

Sandhu says she wants to create an environment where other women feel comfortable voicing their concerns about health and hygiene.

The lady, who has already starred in a few Punjabi films including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, both released in 2021, is also looking forward to carving out a niche for herself not only in Hindi cinema but also in Hollywood.

It is a big celebration for the whole country because an Indian is fortunate enough to wear this crown after 21 years, said Harnaaz Sandhu.

I feel so grateful and my heart is filled with so much respect for all those who have shown me their faith and showered me with all their love. I want to use this platform to talk about issues that should be of concern to all of us, the contest winner told PTI in a phone interview from Eilat, Israel, where the 70th edition of the event was held.

Sandhu is set to return home to New York for the time being, from where she will perform her duties as a spokesperson for various causes alongside the Miss Universe organization.

Her mother and gynecologist Ravinder Kaur Sandhu was an inspiration to Sandhu, who wants to pave the way for the empowerment of women with a special focus on menstrual hygiene and breast cancer awareness.

I would love to be a part of not only Bollywood but also Hollywood, through that I would like to break stereotypes. –

My advocacy is about empowering women with menstrual hygiene, my mother being a gynecologist. Women should talk about their health. In my community, women still feel uncomfortable talking about their bodies and anything related to their health.

This is what I have mainly worked on with different organizations regarding breast cancer surgery and the fact that it is curable when detected on time. I will also talk about all those issues that the Miss Universe organization is related to. I would like to talk about the causes with my mother’s help, she added.

Like the former beauty queen, Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sandhu also aims to further bridge the gap between Indian and international cinema.

I would love to be a part of not only Bollywood but also Hollywood, through that I would like to break stereotypes. I think people in the 21st century are inspired by movies and web series, so I would like to inspire people and try to talk about the issues that should be eradicated from society.

Sandhu, who is pursuing his masters in public administration and started modeling at the age of 17, also spoke about how beauty pageants try to keep up with the times.

She started her journey on the ramp early, winning the Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She went on to win the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

On Monday, Sandhu became the third Indian to be crowned. Miss Universe actors Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively.