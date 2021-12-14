Actor Juan Diego Botto makes the leap to directing with On the Fringe

12/14/2021 – lvaro Longoria and Penlope Cruz are the producers of this recently filmed thriller, with the actress from Madrid headlining alongside Luis Tosar

Actors Juan Diego Botto, Penlope Cruz and Luis Tosar on the set of On the fringe (Javier Prez Pl)

Argentinian actor based in Spain Juan Diego Botto(which we saw recently in Europeans) has just started his career as a feature film director with On the fringe, a thriller with Penlope cruz(nominated for the next Goya Awards, for Parallel mothers , and who must release Official competition in February) andLuis Tosar(which also targets a Goya with Maixabel ). The casting is completed by Aixa Villagrn(one of the revelations of the series Perfect life and who once again had summer stitches audiences with comedy Where two fit ),Adelfa calvo(seen earlier this year in Parallel mothers and happy ),Levi only(the director’s sister, who has appeared in titles such as Speak ) andChristian Checa (The results ).

Written by Botto himself (who directed a segment of the film omnibus There is a reason ! as well as an episode of the series Containment tales) and his partner, journalist Olga Rodrguez, the film which is now in post-production after six and a half weeks of shooting in Madrid follows 24 critical hours in the lives of three characters. The story takes place on this watershed day, as the protagonists face a huge challenge by the end of this given time frame. In this way, the viewer will be gradually drip-fed with more information, bit by bit, and therefore it will take some time for them to decode the conflict. The countdown to the explosion of the metaphorical bomb that will mark the lives of these characters is what governs the rhythm of the film. This time-trial thriller deals with personal relationships and affection as the driving force to continue in life, according to its production companies.

The film is produced by Penlope Cruz herself (who has worn the same hat on titles such as Mum by Julio Medem and The queen of spain by Fernando Trueba, in which she both starred) and lvaro longoria. We spoke with him and asked him what attracted him to the project. When I read the script, I thought it was smart, that it immediately sucked me in and that it was original. Also, although it is about problem people, it is a thriller, a race against time. And I realized that Botto was an expert at directing actors and that the performers trusted him, because he has a lot of acting experience, of course, as well as a director’s experience. He does not appear to be a first time director. He has great sensitivity, and he knows how to bring out the best in everyone.

Additionally, Penlope Cruz and Juan Diego Botto have known each other since they were Dramatic Arts students at the school run by Cristina Rota, the director’s mother, and this close relationship forged over many years will be evident in the film. When there is mutual trust, you can feel it, and it has a ripple effect on the rest of the crew. In addition, Penlope is also a producer, which means that the feeling of complicity and trust was even greater, confirms Longoria, who does not hide his satisfaction with this feature film which should become one of the big surprises of 2022. We had a top tech and artistic team working on it, with exquisite craftsmanship and fantastic performance, which means the sky is the limit for us. I think it’s going to be a great movie, he sums up.

On the fringe is a production of On The Fringe AIEandPanache Productions, which benefits from the involvement of Prime Video andRTVE, and which obtained the support of the city hall of Madrid. Vrtice Who has been appointed as its national distributor, while Banking films will take care of its international sales.

(Translated from Spanish)