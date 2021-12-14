Vicente Fernndez knew what he was doing around your broken heart





After four years of dating, here’s what Art Castillo has become: sitting alone in his blue truck in Waco, TX, listening to his girlfriend on speakerphone. Long distance wasn’t working, she told him. She had found another man. The relationship was over. I hung up and put Vicente Fernndez, said 30-year-old Mr Castillo. He played The cross of your forgetting, in which Mr. Fernndez bellow, Looking at the evil in your eyes, I understood that you never loved me. He played it louder, over and over, until he was done crying. With his songs, said Mr. Castillo, you just feel it inside of you. For generations, the often sad songs of Mr. Fernndez have served as balm for broken hearts. In a career that spanned six decades, Mr. Fernndez, the Mexican ranchera superstar who died Sunday at the age of 81, has recorded hundreds of songs and dozens of albums, singing about unrequited love, contemptuous partners and a tarnished romance. Around this time, Mr. Fernndez, known to millions as Chente, has become a beacon for broken hearts, a man to listen to when love has gone bad and all you want besides, can -being, tequila are brave guitars, harmonized horns and someone to express your innermost feelings.

For many people of Mexican descent, her voice is home, said Rachel Yvonne Cruz, professor of Mexican-American studies and music specialist at the University of Texas at San Antonio. This explains why so many people, mostly Latinos, turn to him when they’re down, she said. When Vicente Fernndez sang, he expressed all of these emotions that we keep within us: that silent scream, that silent scream that happens when your heart is broken, when you can’t anymore, said Dr Cruz. And when you listened to it, you were able to have that release that you needed. Who broke Mr. Fernndez’s heart? It remains a playful mystery among his fans. He married Mara del Refugio Abarca Villaseor in his early twenties, and the two remained together until his death. But however and whenever his grief occurred, his fans say his anguish was reflected in his words. Your mouth, your eyes and your hair I carry them in my head, night and day Your mouth, your eyes and your hair, I carry them in my head, night and day, sings Mr. Fernndez in Las Llaves by Mi Alma.

By your damn love I can’t end with so much sorrow Because of your damn love, I can’t end so much shame, he roared By your damn love. In a frame, I will put your portrait And in my hand, another glass of wine In a frame, I will put your portrait, and in my hand, another glass of wine, he hums in Your path and the Mo.

This is the song that helped Fernanda Aguilera. I’ve been with someone since, I guess, high school, and then you think, well, that’s gonna be my person, said Ms. Aguilera, 27, of San Antonio. But when college came and they broke up, she realized the relationship was just an illusion in my head. She played Tu Camino y el Mo (Your Road and Mine) and remembered thinking: This is exactly how I feel, but I could never find the words. And it’s like he’s putting the words together for me. On a chilly March night in Oxnard, Calif., A heartbroken Jaime Tapia had beers, invited a friend over to his house, and put on a Vicente Fernndez playlist. Mr. Tapia was 19 years old. He and his girlfriend for four years had decided to break up their relationship earlier that night. Reflecting the way Mr. Fernndez had dealt with heartache in the movies (mostly with alcohol, a dark look in the middle and friends who reassure him he will be fine), Mr. Tapia and his friend continued to bring in the beers while they were sitting on the hoods of their cars. Just doze off, look at the stars, he said. He was alone and drunk for the first time in his life.

A lot of the songs Chente talks about are about breakups, being in a cantina, stuff like that, Mr. Tapia said. So, even though you may feel sad at the time, it feels good to bond with a friend and not be alone. Ranchera’s music can be seen as a sung display of her most honest emotions, said Mnica Fogelquist, professor of mariachi practice and ethnomusicology at the University of Texas at Austin. In Mexican culture, men are meant to be strong, valiant, proud and devoid of all sentiment, she said. They don’t cry or express their vulnerability, including heartache. However, through music, all unexpressed or forbidden emotions are free to come out. People used romantic tunes from Chentes to try and win back a estranged partner through serenades, a musical message of love delivered by a group of mariachis in front of a window of lovers a tradition that Mr. Fernndez popularized in movies. It is quite popular; We’ve been hired multiple times to help win this person back, said Giovanni Garcia, who heads Chicago’s Mariachi Estrellas group. He added: There have been a few times they’ve said to us: Oh, I’m in the doghouse right now and I hope that helps me. Sometimes it works, he says. Often times, this is not the case, even if the band is playing one of Mr. Fernndez’s songs.

Someone tried it once on Laura Figueroa. It did not end well. A group of mariachis knocked on her door in Chicago. Her little brother let them in and the musicians walked through the kitchen and into her bedroom. She was 22 at the time. I’m sitting there looking at the ground like, Oh my God, there’s literally a mariachi in my house, said Ms Figueroa, now 39. She doesn’t believe the band played Chente, and either way, she hasn’t taken her former lover back. Jesus Gutierrez, 37, of Chicago, said his father used to sing Mr. Fernndez’s Hermoso Cario (Beautiful Darling) to his mother, Juana, when they dated in Guanajuato, Mexico. She used to be embarrassed while telling the story, Mr Gutierrez said, because her father, Nicolas, was not a good singer.

But maybe it worked, he said, because they got married, had children, and listened to ranchera music together for decades. She kept nearly all of her Chente vinyl records and shouted every word of her heart-wrenching songs at concerts, her son recalls. In 2019, Juana Gutierrez passed away and Chentes’s songs came to represent a new kind of grief for Mr. Gutierrez. He said he couldn’t play some of his mom’s favorites anymore because it was too much.

But on Sunday, when he learned of Mr Fernndez’s death, he immediately knew how he would spend his evening: the same way he and so many others had gone through their first break-ups and their final farewells. He scrolled through his reading list until he found Hermoso Cario. Precious gift From the sky has come And it filled me with happiness and love Precious gift, he came from heaven, sang Mr. Fernndez. And it filled me with happiness and love.

