



Frank Frankie Little Jr. (Courtesy: Twinsburg Police Department)

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) After 39 years, Ohio police identified a homicide victim whose remains were found in 1982. Twinsburg Detective Eric Hendershott told WJW on Tuesday the remains were identified as Frank Frankie Little Jr., a guitarist and songwriter for the OJays. A NEW HOPE: Surgeons successfully transplanted pig kidney into human body

Hendershott said the DNA Doe Project helped identify the victim. His identity has remained a mystery for nearly 40 years, a liberation from the Twinsburg Police States. In October 2021, the DNA Doe Project provided the names of potential living relatives, who were able to provide Franks’ name. A close relative provided a DNA sample, which was analyzed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab. Her identity was then confirmed by Dr. Lisa Kohler of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said the partial remains of the victims were collected in a garbage bag behind a now closed business. The remains were of an African-American man, aged 20 to 35, measuring around 5 feet 6 inches, and he may have had adolescent kyphosis, a curvature of the spine. His cause of death was ruled a homicide by Kohler. Little was born in 1943 and raised in Cleveland. He served in the United States Army for two years, including a deployment to Vietnam during the Vietnam War. FOLLOWING: CNN producer paid Nevada mother to fly across country so 9-year-old girl could be properly trained, prosecutors say

The police statement also says Little had a daughter who died in 2012 and has a son who has yet to be located or identified. Not much is known about his disappearance and death. Our sympathies to the family during this difficult time, the police statement read.

