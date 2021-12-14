John Mohrlein, Chicago actor, member of the American Blues Theater known for his roles in Its a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago, died at 74

Friends of actor John Mohrlein say an angel got his wings.

Mr. Mohrlein, who died Dec. 8 at age 74, played the role of Angel Clarence in Chicago’s second longest-running vacation play: It’s a Wonderful Life: Live in Chicago!

Hed seamlessly switches between the roles of Clarence and Angels vs. the villainous Mr. Potter in the American Blues Theater production. One of the city’s most skilled and beloved actors, Mr. Mohrlein has appeared on the series for 19 of its 20 years.

It’s like putting on one shoe and then the other, he said in a 2009 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times. I often wonder, why wasn’t Potter redeemed?

He did a great job, said Dennis Zacek, artistic director emeritus of the Victory Gardens Theater.

The essence of the Chicago Theater movement was the ensemble, and John was one of the most positive and cohesive members of the ensemble, said BJ Jones, artistic director of the Northlight Theater. Everyone loved Johnny. He was positive and supportive and a joy to be around.

He saw beauty in everything and everything, said Gwendolyn Whiteside, artistic director of the American Blues Theater.

Echoing the Wonderful Life line about angels receiving their wings, Whiteside said of Mr. Mohrlein: The bells are ringing.

He died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Edgewater, where friends came and went to take care of him and keep him company.

One of his visitors was Ian Paul Custer, who credits Mr Mohrlein with his acting career. When Custer first started, his plans for a place to live in Chicago failed, and he figured he had to go home to the suburbs and give up acting because he didn’t have a car.

But Mr. Mohrlein invited Custer to stay with him and his wife Jacqueline.

All I had was my suitcase and my guitar, Custer said. You were going to do a show, and you would come home, and John and Jacque were making dinner for you. If that didn’t give you a place to stay, it gave you a meal to eat. His generosity was endless.

He would take the younger ones under his wing, said another friend, Daniel Wasmer, who said Mr Mohrlein intervened when he was the victim of an assault by the lake. I tell people he saved my life.

Wasmer, a retired social worker, said police suspected his attackers were angry with Edgewater residents reporting them for hanging out in a vacant apartment building.

They approached a friend and I and started rocking, Wasmer said. I was thrown to the ground. One of the attackers was kicking me in the head. In the midst of it all, he stuck his head out the window and yelled at the attackers and scared them away.

Young John attended St. Hilary Elementary School in Chicago before his family moved to Skokie, where he graduated from the old St. Lamberts School. He attended St. George’s High School in Evanston and Loyola University in Chicago.

In 1998, Mr. Morhlein was nominated for the Joseph Jefferson Awards a Jeff, bestowed for his outstanding work in the theater in Chicago for his performance in the American Blues Theaters A Stone Carver.

He just had a way to tap into, to get into every role, said Dawn Bach of the Chicago ensemble.

He has also appeared in plays at the Goodman Theater, Northlight Theater, and on Crime Story, Early Edition, and Fargo televisions.

According to his niece Dana Anderberg, Mr. Mohrlein also helped manufacture ornate architectural metalwork at Matrix, a metal fabrication company started by his father George. There he made his wedding rings and those of his wife. Also after his death from pancreatic cancer in 2017, he wore the two rings on a chain around his neck.

Mr. Mohrlein drove a Mini Cooper with over 200,000 miles. An elegant dresser, he sported elegant glasses, scarves and hats casually tilted.

Joe Dempsey will fill the roles of Mr. Mohrleins in It’s a Wonderful Life, according to the theater company.

In addition to his niece Dana, Mr. Mohrlein is survived by his brother George, his nieces Lisa Omori and Alison Dhanani and his nephew Glen.

Visitations are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Lamberts Catholic Church in Skokie, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. A celebration of her life is scheduled for January, said Dana Anderberg.

Eight days before Mr. Mohrlein’s death, Chicago lost another actor associated with a vacation role. William J. Norris, who played Ebenezer Scrooge in the Goodman Theaters movie A Christmas Carol, died on November 30 at age 75.

The curtain is closing on an era, Zacek said.