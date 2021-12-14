Entertainment
Who will win season 21 of The Voice?
The Voice has just entered its final week of Season 21 with a powerful start. Three coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are still competing. Sorry, Ariana Grande.
Each artist performed two songs, a ballad and an upbeat song on Monday, the first day of the final.
The Blake team still have two horses in the race Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten. Team Kelly keeps pace with help from Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia. Team Legend is left with talented artist Jershika Maple, by Weekly entertainment.
Here is a recap of all the performances:
Hailey Mia Team Kelly
The 14-year-old opened the show with the song deja vu by Olivia Rodrigo. The judges were in awe of the control she had over her voice.
For her second performance, she sang idontwannabeyouanymore by Billie Eilish. The song was an inspiration for her to overcome her insecurities. Clarkson said she was dripping with tone and Legend called it Mia’s best performance so far, by Golden Derby.
Paris Cunningham Team Blake
Cunningham sang Me and Mrs. Jones of Billy Paul, dedicating it to his father. Shelton said Cunningham garnered millions of votes and sold millions of tickets to concerts that aren’t even booked yet, per Weekly entertainment. The judges described the performance as a sneak attack that starts off slow and turns into something exciting and unexpected.
Performing Chaka Khan’s Aint Nobody, the second song was a funky change of pace. Cunningham even threw off his hat while playing, which Grande grabbed. Clarkson said he had the perfect balance of power and strength when performing the song.
Girl named Tom Team Kelly
They are the only band remaining in the competition, which isn’t the only reason they’re special, it’s a family-friendly singing group. And they performed The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, energizing the crowd with this classic rock song. Shelton said they rehearsed well and Clarkson added that the song was perfect for the finale, per Golden Derby.
The band dedicated their next song, Baby, Now That Ive Found You by The Foundations. They sat on stools, creating what Clarkson called a flawless performance.
Jershika Maple Team Legend
His first song was dedicated to his religious community. They saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself, she said, dedicating Mary J. Blige’s song Im Goin Down to her community. The legend called his performance powerful. You’ve been such a gift to work with, he says.
She was saved by the judges twice and only blossomed into a better performer during this competition, per TV line. Singing Rolling in the Deep for her second song is a testament to her growth. The combination of you being so technically good, and so moving and so powerful… there’s no one like you, Legend said.
Wendy Moten Team Blake
Last but not least is Wendy Moten, an industry vet, who performed Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know, according to Weekly entertainment. Best live vocal performances I’ve ever heard, Shelton said, and Grande called her a crazy singer.
For her second performance, she chose Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland, dedicating the performance to her hometowns of Memphis and Nashville. Legend has admitted that he has never seen anyone with a gift like his.
Tune in to The Voice tonight at 6 p.m. MST on NBC to find out who wins Season 21.
