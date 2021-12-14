RoseFest returns to Roseville in 2022 with some major changes – Macomb Daily





Roseville’s RoseFest is back on the calendar for 2022 – with some major changes. Canceled for the past two summers due to the pandemic, the city’s five-day outdoor festival was recently approved by city council. It will take place on the weekend of July 4th. “Boy, it’s been a long time coming,” City Manager Scott Adkins said. “After having had to cancel for two years then having heard the municipal council and then heard the inhabitants, the desire to restore this event.” Organizers say the sixth RoseFest will have both a new look and a new location. Previous festivals have had free shows, rides, an intermediate zone, Tiny Tot Fun Zone, fireworks, and food and drink. Plans call for the festival to be held from June 30 to July 4 in the Utica Junction neighborhood, or in the downtown section of town. Since its inception, RoseFest has been held on the grounds of the Veterans Memorial Park on Barkman Street, near Interstate 696 and the Groesbeck Freeway. Adkins said the park would be “a little muddy” after the summer rains, which would be eliminated by holding the event on Utica Road between Gratiot Avenue and 12 Mile Road. “It would be something of a big advantage for companies in this area,” he said. “We’re literally going to bring business to their doorstep. “ It remains to be seen what arrangements will be made for parking. While RoseFest was held in the park, parking was available at Roseville Middle School and a limited number of on-street parking was available. A free shuttle service was also available from Macomb Community College in Warren. The city manager said he had also struggled to find an intermediary supplier who had a good safety and operations record. He contacted at least five and tentatively selected one. “During the pandemic, some have gone out of business completely or are no longer playing in Michigan,” Adkins said. Another change, the fireworks display is scheduled for Sunday July 3, July 4 being the release date. In previous festivals, the fireworks were held on a Saturday evening. The fireworks preparation area will be at Kiwanis Park, located on Martin Street, east of Gratiot Avenue. Organizers say Utica Road will be closed to Gratiot traffic at 12 Mile from the Tuesday before the event to give the middleman time to set up the rides. But the entire span will gradually close so as not to disturb residents and businesses, officials said. Council members expressed support for the new plan and its economic benefits for the downtown area. “I think it’s a great idea,” said Mayor Robert Taylor. “It’s something the city needs. Local areas are home to Gonzo Art Studio, Just Delicious Scones & The Royal Treat Tea Room, Stonewood Smokehouse Bar & BBQ, Rebels Hair Studio, Mozzarella’s Pizza, and more. Eric Lafata, owner of Lafata Auto Body and a member of the city’s Downtown Development Authority, said DDA members have spoken about the event being held at Utica Junction. He said he learned he had been approved by a reporter. “It would bring a lot of people into businesses and neighborhoods,” Lafata said.

