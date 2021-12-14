“Take a cooling pill,” Karan Johar. See Yash and Roohi’s hilarious dialogue on K3G





KJo with his children in a photo in his music video. (Image courtesy: karanjohar) Strong points Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned 20 today

It was directed by Karan Johar

Karan has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of his film for a few days New Delhi: No one could have nailed the popular ‘take a cold pill’ scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham better than Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash. Are you wondering what we’re talking about? The filmmaker, who has been celebrating his 2001 film’s 20th anniversary in recent days, posted a super cute video of his kids Yash and Roohi on Instagram on Tuesday and it will leave you shattered. The clip shows Karan telling Yash and Roohi to stop playing and finish their homework, after which his kids tell him like bosses, “Daddy, take a cold pill.” In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son always tell her to “take a cold pill” whenever she complains about something – she also gets a chance to tell Shah Rukh, but we’ll talk about that again. later. Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: “It seems like what is going around, coming back and here my own kids are asking me to take a relax pill!” Watch Karan Johar’s video with Yash and Roohi’s hilarious take on K3G chat here: I remember when in the Raichand house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) complains about Poo’s (Kareena Kapoor) outfit and Anjali told him to “take a cold pill”? Here is the sequence we are talking about: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14, 2001. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farida Jalal and Rani Mukerji, among others. Just like us, Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra always love some iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and to mark the film’s 20th anniversary, they recreated these scenes. Discover them here: Earlier on Tuesday, Karan Johar shared a montage of BTS clips from the sets from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote: “Overwhelmed by the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and industry to celebrate this great milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham is reaching today. Thank you. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so on … it’s about loving your … family! From us to you, happy # 20YearsOfK3G! “ Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi through surrogacy in 2017.

