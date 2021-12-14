West Side Story actor says new movie was made with people of color in mind





HUNSTVILLE, Alabama (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) – Set on the streets of New York City in the 1950s, West Side Story is back on the big screen after 60 years. This time, it was reinvented by Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg. The beloved musical hit theaters in 1961, just 4 years after its Broadway debut in 1957. Following the rivalry between two street gangs, the White Sharks and Puerto Rican Jets, few Puerto Ricans were actually represented in the movie. movie, let alone any other person of color. That’s why, in 2021, Steven Spielberg and his brave cast and crew worked to make the streets reality look like back then. When you purchase your ticket for the new movie starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Cursed Lovers Tony and Maria, you’ll see a mix of Puerto Ricans, Colombian-Americans, African-Latin Americans, and many Blacks who were not represented in earlier versions of the story. Curtiss Cook is one of several actors portraying people of color in this production as he brings new character Abe to life. It was so inclusive, bringing a real take on what that period was like by adding a black character, a black speaking character, to the play. I mean, we know there were black people walking around New York in 1957, and the fact that someone said that had to be represented is a big factor, Cook said. When it comes to adding new characters and revamping them in the 21st century, Cook says the writers have created a modern adaptation with new twists, without hampering the classic story fans love. You can see Cook as Abe in West Side Story, in theaters now. Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

