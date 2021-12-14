Entertainment
Hollywood Reporter critics pick 2021 best movies – the Hollywood Reporter
The multiplex rush that was slated for early 2021 hasn’t quite happened, and the post-pandemic landscape for theatrical releases is still an uncertain blur, with the emergence of the Omicron variant unlikely. to pick up the pace.
Still, moving away from our TVs and laptops and returning to physical screenings has provided an invigorating boost for lockdown-weary movie critics, as has the return of Cannes, which has bounced back from a year in limbo. with one of its strongest editions in recent memory. .
Likewise, the run of the fall festivals of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, which have all delivered their fair share of jewels, suggesting that pervasive anxiety in the ether over the past 18 months has done no harm. to creativity. All but one of my Top 10 and Honorable Mention came from these festivals, or Sundance and Berlin earlier in the year.
There were several others that I would have liked to include who came close – among them that of Jonas Carpignano A Chiara, by Paul Schrader The card counter, Robert Machoian’s The murder of two lovers, Rose glass’ Saint maud, Edgar Wright The Sparks Brothers, Emma Seligman baby shiva‘Olivier Hermanus’ Moffie, Sian Heder CODA and the haunting beginnings of Michael Sarnoski, Pork, led by Nicolas Cage giving his best performance in years.
I was mixed up on one of the year’s most widely adopted critical darlings, Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza, which looked more like a meandering chain of vignettes than a cohesive narrative. But her evocative sense of place and ambiance – the San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s – and the beguiling gift of Alana Haim, who holds the screen with effortless mastery in her first film role. , have a lot to savor.
In terms of studio releases, a weak villain and lethargic midsection prevented No time to die to be Bond leading, but the action thriller gained momentum in its emotional conclusion, ending Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 with a powerful farewell salute.
While we all complained about the world domination of the superhero movie, I found something to enjoy to my surprise in three separate MCU entries this year – Black Widow, Eternals and above all the fascinating spectacle of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings.
Read on for my picks for the best of the year, followed by those of my brilliant colleagues Jon Frosch, Lovia Gyarkye and Sheri Linden. – DAVID ROONEY
1. Drive my car
In Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s quietly ravishing masterpiece based on a fragment from a short story by Haruki Murakami, his wife’s death leaves an theater director – played by Hidetoshi Nishijima with a stoicism that hides complex depths – to treat his grief through art with a multilingual staging of Uncle Vanya. But it is in the increasingly deep bond that he weaves with a supervised young woman assigned as a driver, and the shared feeling of loss that emerges during their rhythmic daily journeys in his beloved red Saab, that this Symphonic exploration of the mysteries of human connection reveals its shimmering truths about forgiveness.
2. The power of the dog
Jane Campion’s first feature film in 12 years moves away from her forensic studies of the female psyche, instead delving with equal insight into corrosive masculinity and repressed sexuality. A Big Sky Western like no other, this adaptation of Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel stars a captivating Benedict Cumberbatch as Montana cattle rancher Phil Burbank and Jesse Plemons as his brother George, who upsets the household balance when he brings home his fragile wife Rose. , played with painful delicacy by Kirsten Dunst. Rose falls prey to Phil’s cruel games, but her sensitive son Peter, in a knockout performance by Kodi Smit-McPhee, defies expectations by shifting the balance of power, turning the chamber drama into a surprising thriller from strange revenge.
3. The worst person in the world
A key achievement for me while watching Joachim Trier’s beautifully melancholy tale of the chaotic mess we make with our lives as we grope our way to self-knowledge was the rarity of a romantic dramatic comedy in which abrasive edges fail. are not sanded the protagonist. Played by the luminous Renate Reinsve with a flint exterior and bubbling inner turmoil, Julie makes no apologies in her mistakes as she pings between two men, Anders Danielsen Lie’s successful underground comic artist and Herbert Nordrum’s underperforming barista. The pressing nature of time irritates Julie, but Trier deftly widens the lens as she grapples with unresolved issues from her past and navigates overwhelming grief to glimpse a future in which she could finally make her choices her own.
4. Parallel mothers
Pedro Almodóvar is one of the most generous of contemporary directors, lovingly portraying the roles of an unofficial repertory company of which Penélope Cruz, like Antonio Banderas, is a vital member. And as he did with Banderas in Pain and glory, he coaxes Cruz’s cutting edge work in this sumptuous melodrama on the tangled knots of the past and the present. She plays Janis, a photographer who delves into a painful family history when she conceives a child with an archaeologist overseeing her case; a motherhood friendship with a young mother adds another layer of turbulent mystery.
5. The lost girl
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s assured debut as a writer-director moves Elena Ferrante’s novel to a Greek island, where Olivia Colman’s divorced academic Leda seems to identify a traveling companion in the mother’s ambivalence of the American visiting Dakota Johnson. Bringing a compelling and often caustic perspective to her reflections on female relations, motherhood, and women’s struggle to carve out a professional space for themselves outdoors, this dark dream of a film plunges into Leda’s murky interiority via a Another stunning performance from Colman, matched in flashbacks by Jessie Buckley playing the character in her younger years.
6. Remembrance: Part II
The rare sequel that reframes and develops the original in an illuminating way, Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical portrayal of a young filmmaker trying to bounce back from a toxic relationship that ended in tragedy is, like Drive my car, a cathartic exploration of the healing power of art. Honor Swinton Byrne again brings emotional transparency and rawness subject to the chic reserve of the director’s alter ego as she walks the delicate lines between artifice and authenticity, insecurity and creative vision.
seven. West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner’s thrilling reinterpretation of the 1961 classic combines the Technicolor euphoria of large-scale vintage musicals with a decidedly contemporary awareness of the complexities of racial intolerance and the importance of dignified performance. The Puerto Rican characters in this Manhattan gang clash are given dimensions they previously lacked, but then again, everything about this spectacular remake comes away with new vitality, including tragic romance.
8. Little mom
Many films have passed the two hour mark this year, some with less justification than others. Céline Sciamma followed her international breakthrough, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, with this perfectly compact trinket, which lasts over 73 minutes that many filmmakers cannot explore at length. The magic of the time matrix of a girl who experiences loss for the first time and meets her own mother as a child in the woods would seem antithetical to Sciamma’s limpid naturalism. But the dreamlike logic of childhood games is translated here in concrete everyday terms, marveling at the simplicity.
9. Who passed
Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga provide the thrilling emotional hub of director and first-time screenwriter Rebecca Hall’s exquisite adaptation of Harlem Renaissance author Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel about two black women on either side of the screen. “Color line”. Atmospheric evocation of Jazz Age New York – rendered in richly textured black and white – ripples with the constant threat of unmasking people in a thoughtful and moving consideration of identity in relation to race, gender, class and ethnicity. sexuality.
ten. Macbeth’s tragedy
Joel Coen’s stripped-down version of the Scottish play is furious and lighthearted, angst and elemental, instantly taking its place among Shakespeare’s great screen adaptations, with haunting chiaroscuro visuals that evoke Dreyer. As a Scottish murderer who would be king and manipulative wife fueling his thirst for power, Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand lead a superlative ensemble, embodying not only ruthless ambition but also the panicked race against time to secure their place in the world. ‘story. And what Kathryn Hunter, playing the Three Witches, achieves with her petite physique and hard croak is extraordinary.
Honorable mentions: Compartment numberr 6, To flee, The green knight, God’s hand, i carry you with me, Functional identification, Spencer, Summer of the soul, The velvet metro, Zola
1. The power of the dog
2. Drive my car
3. West Side Story
4. Remembrance: Part II
5. CODA
6. Spencer
seven. Annette
8. The lost girl
9. Bergman Island
ten. Summer of the soul
Honorable mentions: Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, Compartment number 6, The French dispatch, Moffie, Parallel mothers, Who passed, Saint maud, To Son (A son), Sublet, Summer 85
1. Drive my car
2. The power of the dog
3. Faya Dayi
4. Who passed
5. Summer of the soul
6. Parallel mothers
seven. Ailey
8. Humans
9. Spencer
ten. The green knight
Honorable mentions: Heritage, Jockey, The lost girl, Plan B, Prayers for the Stolen, Procession, 7 prisoners, baby shiva, Test pattern, Zola
1. Summer of the soul
2. The power of the dog
3. Drive my car
4. Who passed
5. Compartment number 6
6. The lost girl
seven. West Side Story
8. All light, everywhere
9. I am your man
ten. Humans
Honorable mentions: Atlantis, Azor, Cyrano, Fever dream, Jockey, The murder of two lovers, Lamb, Little mom, Procession, What do we see when we look at the sky?
