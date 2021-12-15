Entertainment
Celebrate the Holidays with the Carol Burnett and Twilight Zone Decades Marathons | Entertainment
Starting on Christmas Day, fans can tune in to the party A Christmas Carol frenzy of Carol Burnett and her friends, better known as The Carol Burnett Show, and celebrate with a range of classic guest stars, such as Betty Blanche, Dick van dyke, Expensive, and more. Also featuring Vicki Laurent, Harvey Korman, Lyle wagoner, and Tim conway, the show made history as the first female-animated comedy series and ran for 11 seasons from 1967 to 1978. The marathon will run in consecutive episodes until December 27.
To ring in the new year, Decades will celebrate with its fourth edition A toast at dusk marathon broadcast on New Year’s Eve until January 3. Viewers can tune in to watch 119 episodes of the classic sci-fi series, including fan favorites Monsters Are Due on Maple Street, Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, and The Eye of the Beholder. Relive memorable guest star appearances Burnett, William shatner, Robert redford, and more, the binge-watch also includes rarely seen episodes from the show’s fourth season. From 1959 to 1964, the series, created and hosted by Serling, forever changed the television landscape with its unique mix of genres and unique storytelling.
Decades is available from most cable companies across the country, including Fox Television’s sub-channels in several major cities, and has recently been added to Comcast cable systems in several locations.
The holidays are all about reliving special memories with friends and family, so why not celebrate with a classic television?
A Christmas Carol marathon, December 25 at 12 p.m. EST to December 27 at 7 a.m. EST, Decades
A toast at dusk marathon, December 31 at 6 a.m. EST to January 3 at 7 a.m. EST, Decades
Sources
2/ https://www.laconiadailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/celebrate-the-holidays-with-decades-carol-burnett-twilight-zone-marathons/article_f9a77ea1-662c-5047-b1fe-fedf2d6fd36d.html
