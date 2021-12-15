Golden Globes: Hollywood responds with silence

Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. (HFPA) announced the nominations for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards – and what followed was almost radio silence.

In the days leading up to the Golden Globe nominations, the impact of the announcement was not clear – and in the nearly 12 hours since the film and television nominations were revealed, the response was not great. The HFPA, the organization behind the show, is mired in controversy over the historic lack of diversity among its members and over seemingly questionable ethical practices. Since the scandal erupted in February, the organization has taken steps to welcome more journalists of color into its ranks and institute new giveaway bans, but the A-List talent that once flocked to its telecast remains on the line. ‘gap until more time has elapsed.

“Pose” co-creator and showrunner Steven Canals was one of the few nominees to react in real time to his show’s latest accolade – well, relatively speaking (Canals posted his reaction almost two hours after the debut. of the Golden Globe nomination at 6:10 a.m. PT.)

While he initially tweeted his enthusiasm for the show to be recognized, he quickly followed it up with more context.

“’Pose’ won 3 Golden Globe nominations.“ That statement is bittersweet, ”Canals wrote.“ They will likely be the last of our recognition for the final season. And that comes from an organization that did not always been inclusive of the people focused on our show.

In a second tweet, Canals continued, “Hoping that these nominations signify that the HFPA is making an intentional effort to respond to the criticisms they have received in the recent past, and we will continue to see recognition and recognition from all. incredible work produced by People BIPOC & LGBTQ +.

But no press release was sent out en masse with statements thanking the HFPA and praising the co-stars and filmmakers. Emotional response calls between reporters and nominees, still recovering from their shock at the big news, were also absent. Instead, when Variety contacted studios and publicists nominated for Top Talent, most posts went unanswered or were greeted with a “no comment”.

However, when the Critics Choice Assn. announced its nominees for the film awards three hours later, the industry has perked up a bit (or at least collectively expired). It was only then that some studios, like Disney, published diplomatic messages on social media touting their nominations by the two award bodies.

For example, the studio celebrated all four Critics Choice Award nominations for “WandaVision” in an article that also mentioned its Golden Globe recognition for stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, but did not release an official statement celebrating the one or the other price.

Kudos to Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn and all the cast and crew at Marvel Studios #WandaVision on their four #CriticsChoice award nominations and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on their #Golden globes nominations. pic.twitter.com/we8h5Cfljv – WandaVision (@wandavision) December 13, 2021

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Scenes From a Marriage” star Jessica Chastain took a similar approach, issuing a thank you note celebrating all of her appointments at once.

“Big day for Tammy Faye,” the Oscar-nominated actor wrote, thanking his collaborators and both associations for recognizing all of their work on the project.

Big day for Tammy Faye! I was fortunate enough to work with the most talented group of people to bring this film to life. Congratulations to the hair and makeup geniuses on their Critics Award nomination! And thank you @choixcritique for recognizing my performance pic.twitter.com/qRZ7iB3wzG – Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 13, 2021

“In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu shouted at his movie star Anthony Ramos for his Best Actor nomination, along with Stephanie Beatriz and Lin-Manuel Miranda (the creative mind behind the musical and its adaptation WB Cinematic) for their nods for Disney’s “Encanto” and Miranda’s debut movie “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Chu also praised his “Crazy Rich Asians” colleagues Adele Lim, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, as well as his “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo for their respective accolades for “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Genius: Aretha”.

congratulations @ARamosofficial on your Golden Globe nomination for best actor !!! #InTheHeightsFilm in your own words, Lets gooooooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/UE5f2Cutmk – Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) December 13, 2021

Nicole Kidman, star of “Being the Ricardos”, Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe of “Belfast”, Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”), Omar Sy (“Lupine”), Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Hannah Waddingham (” Ted Lasso ”) were also among the nominees to share their excitement about the nominations and were reposted on the official Golden Globes Instagram.

But, Netflix, which was one of the first studios to boycott the HFPA, publicly focused on Critics Choice nods alone in its posts Monday morning. Although “The Power of the Dog” shares the # 1 Golden Globe nominee spot with Focus Features “Belfast,” both films have only bragged about their heaps of Critics Choice nods on social media.

The lack of fanfare shouldn’t come as such a surprise given the smaller number of media attendees at Monday morning’s nomination ceremony or the fact that at the height of the HFPA controversy, more than 100 relationship companies public came together to announce that their clients would no longer attend exclusive press conferences, interviews and HFPA events until a significant change was instituted.

Only time will tell if the Golden Globes can regain their former glory.