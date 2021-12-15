Anne Rice and her homoerotic vampires have left an immortal mark on gay culture

Famous novelist Anne Rice died on Saturday at the age of 80. Although she is primarily remembered as an iconic Gothic horror writer, most notably for her Vampire Chronicles series, her advocacy for LGBTQ rights, and her unwavering support of her enthusiastic gay fan base. will become an essential part of its heritage.

His son, Christopher Rice, who is gay and an accomplished writer himself, has shared the news of his mother’s passing on his Facebook page.

The immensity of our family’s pain cannot be overstated. As a mother her support for me was unconditional, she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and doubt, he wrote. As a writer, she taught me to challenge genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions.

“I have a gay sensitivity”

Rice wrote the first and most famous book in the Vampire Chronicles series, Interview With the Vampire, in 1976. At the time, she was mourning the loss of her 5-year-old daughter, Michele, one of her two children with the poet Stan. Rice.

While the book failed to impress critics, it became an immediate commercial success, largely due to its popularity with gay readers. The novel centers on the vampires Louis and Lestat. Louis tells a young reporter, whom he meets in a dark San Francisco bar, about immortal life alongside his sinister and handsome creator, Lestat. And it tells of how the two welcomed a young child, Claudia, while they lived in New Orleans and continued to raise her for decades as she remained physically frozen in time.

The domestic intrigue and erotic dialogue made the novel ripe for some bizarre readings, which Rice will confirm over the years. In one maintenance 2012, she called Louis and Lestat the first same-sex parents as vampires. And she said later that Claudia was probably subconsciously inspired by her daughter, while she and Stan were the inspirations of her vampire fathers.

In an interview with The daily beast in 2017, Rice said she was very honored that people thought of Interview With the Vampire which was adapted into a 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and is currently in development like a television series was a gay allegory. She then said: I have always been a great champion for gay rights and gay-produced art.

Rice would continue to return to the characters introduced in Interview With the Vampire over the four decades of Vampire Chronicles’ work. Close human relationships were often at the heart of these novels and perpetuated queer readings of his work. And at least one of his books, the 2002 novel Blackwood Farm, includes a transgender character however, in a line she would adopt consistently, she said it was not a conscious decision to write them that way.

I think I have a gay sensibility and I feel like I’m gay, because I’ve always transcended gender, and I’ve always seen love as transcending gender, she said. stated in the 2017 interview, regarding the ubiquity of queer characters in his writing. In my books, I have always created bonds of love that have transcended the genre.

“Fear in America”

Rice’s ties to the LGBTQ community deepened and became more personal when Christopher became gay after graduating from high school.

Avocado ran a cover story about Christopher in 2000, in which he said he thought his mother came out harder than his father, due to what he saw as a stronger desire, compared to his fathers , to have grandchildren one day.

For her part, Rice said she was shocked by the revelation as she believed he was straight and feared he would face hardship due to homophobia, but said her coming out hadn’t diminished her love for him.

People react in very different ways to what it means to be gay. And there is still a tremendous amount of fear in America. There are still hate crimes. There is still a lot of awareness to be done but not with us. I was afraid, like everyone else, that Chris would face obstacles and prejudices. But I didn’t like it a drop less, she said.

Start of life in New Orleans and leave Christianity

Although Rice spent much of her adult life in California, where Christopher was born and raised, her upbringing in New Orleans has greatly influenced her work and her career as an LGBTQ activist.

Born Howard Allen Frances OBrien in 1941, Rice was raised in New Orleans by Irish Catholic parents (her father’s name was Howard). For decades she maintained a tenuous relationship with the Roman Catholic Church, rejecting and then readapting religion at various points in his life. After a religious revival in 1998, she even wrote a series of Christian-themed novels.

But, in 2010, Rice announced that she had left the Christian faith for good, via a post on her Facebook page.

For those who care, and I understand if you don’t: today I quit being a Christian. I’m outside. I remain attached to Christ as always, but not to being a Christian or part of Christianity, she wrote. It is simply impossible for me to belong to this quarrelsome, hostile, disputed and rightly infamous group. For ten years, I tried. I have failed. I am a stranger. My conscience will not allow anything else.

In one interview with the Los Angeles Times after the announcement, she cited the pope’s refusal to help fight the AIDS epidemic as one of the reasons she was leaving the church. Her too says NPR that the church’s stance on same-sex marriage was a key factor in its decision: I didn’t initially foresee that the American bishops were going to speak out against same-sex marriage that they were actually going to donate money for defeat the civil rights of homosexuals in secular society.

When it hit the headlines, I felt an intense pressure, she added. And I’m a person who grew up with the saying that all it takes for bad to win out is for good people to do nothing, and I believe that statement.

“First LGBTQ ally”

Among fans sharing memories and expressing grief online since Rice’s death are members of the LGBTQ community, many of whom have expressed gratitude for her status as a lifelong ally.

Writer, actor and activist Phaylen Fairchild wrote an article on Medium calling Rice her friend and first LGBTQ ally, recalling when she contacted Rice in the early 2000s via the email address listed on the authors website. Rice not only responded, but she encouraged Fairchild’s new writing aspirations.

At the time, I was in tough territory when it comes to gender and sexuality, and she was the first person I disclosed my homosexuality to, Fairchild said in the article.

Anne, although I never heard her voice, felt like a safe place. She gave me confidence to live authentically, by telling me Your life is a story, every day is a new page. Live a story worth telling over and over again.

In 2009, Fairchild returned to Rice, this time as a transgender.

In typical Anne fashion, she thought it was fabulous, Fairchild recalls.

She told me at the time that she believed transgender people were sacred, that we had a unique gift of life experience that few people would ever have, that would allow us to see the world from a perspective. view from the highest height. She shared with me stories of trans figures in history that she had learned during her own in-depth studies. The most fascinating characters in mythology were always transgender or asexual, she once told me. And in so many cultures dating back thousands of years, transgender and intersex people were deified, seen as wise and powerful.

Anne Rice was the first person who made me feel good to be comfortable in myself and that my journey as a transgender woman was special, not because I was weird, weird. or different, but that I was worthy of celebrating because my very existence was a remark on the magic of the complex human condition, she continued.

A number of people shared a screenshot of Fairchild’s remembrance thanking Rice for her pro-trans stance, with some the contrast with the anti-trans rhetoric that has come from fellow author JK Rowling in recent years.

A legacy still in the making

During a 45-year career that has had an amazing impact on LGBTQ culture, Rice has written over 40 books, spanning multiple genres. The legacy of the bestselling authors will live on not only in the works she left behind and through her LGBTQ advocacy, but also in new projects to be released.

Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris, his second collaboration with his son, and the 2017 sequel to Ramses the Damned: The Passion of Cleopatra, is set to be published February 1 by Penguin Random House. And last year, it was announced that Rice had sold the studio rights to two of his most popular book series: The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

His son will be the executive producer of all television and film projects resulting from the deal.

