NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama to star in Zorro series for Disney | Entertainment

Zorro could return as a TV show, featuring a familiar face from prime-time programming.
Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS) and Disney Branded Television are developing a reimagining of Disney’s iconic action-adventure-western series Zorro. Valderrama would be the executive producer and play the role of Don Diego de la Vega and his dashing alter ego, the masked horseman named Zorro.
Also on board as executive producers are Gary Marsh, Past President and Creative Director, Disney Branded Television, under its new multi-year production banner at Disney General Entertainment, and John Gertz of Zorro Productions, Inc.
Growing up, Zorro was the only character who made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories I help bring to life, Valderrama said in a statement. Partnering with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back to the family after 60 and be part of the legacy for other children to know that they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.
Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, added that we reimagine this Disney classic as a fascinating period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style with contemporary characters and relationships. richly drawn against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original and iconic Zorro.Wilmer shares our commitment to reflecting the interesting and rich diversity of human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant story and entertaining with defining characters who will connect with our viewers for generations to come.
The original Zorro TV shows, which aired a total of 78 episodes from 1957 to 1959, was set in early California. He followed the Masked Avenger (played by Guy Williams) as he defended the poor and acted as the bane of military tyrants on his black stallion, Tornado. The character’s trademark was the tattered Z symbol, which he carved with his sword. There were also four hour-long episodes filmed for the Sunday Night Disney TV show, and the half-hour’s episodes were compiled into two theatrical releases,Zorro’s signand Zorro the avenger.
