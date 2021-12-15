From Salman Khan’s Range Rover to Ranbir Kapoor’s diamond necklace, here is the list of gifts offered to the newlyweds!





Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were married on December 9 at the Fort Six Senses of Rajasthan, in Barwara, in the district of Sawai Madhopur. The two took to Instagram and shared some photos from the ceremony. While the footage is still going viral, the latest report reveals a list of the expensive wedding gifts the newly married couple received from Bollywood greats. The VicKat wedding is one of the most expensive garland town weddings this year. Needless to say, marriage has also become the talk of the town following the intense media coverage. The couple had kept their marriage a secret and only confirmed their relationship after exchanging their marriage vows in Jodhpur. Katrina Kaif’s ex-boyfriend Salman Khan allegedly gifted the couple with a valuable Range Rover, according to Bollywood Life report Rs. 3 crores. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, donated a diamond necklace worth Rs. 2.7 crore to her. Katrina Kaif’s Jee Le Zaara co-star Alia Bhatt is said to have gifted the couple with a basket of perfumes worth several thousand rupees. Anushka Sharma gifted diamond earrings Rs. 6.4 lakhs to actress Sooryavanshi. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan reportedly gifted newly-married couple with expensive painting that is worth Rs. 1.5 lakh. Hrithik Roshan apparently gifted Vicky Kaushal a superbike, BMW G310 R, worth Rs. 3 lakhs at her wedding. Taapsee Pannu gave a platinum bracelet as a wedding gift to Vicky Worth Rs. 1.4 lakh. Groom Vicky gifted wife Katrina Kaif a valued diamond ring Rs. 1.3 crore. On the flip side, Katrina gave her husband an apartment in Mumbai that would be worth Rs. 15 crore as a gift for him. While the giveaways seem too extravagant, there is no official confirmation as to whether the stars actually gave the reported giveaways to the bride and groom. So what do you think of the expensive gifts these Bollywood stars gave to newly married couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Let us know in the comments. Must read: Netflix massively cuts streaming prices by 60%; Alia Bhatt announces a drop from Rs 499 to 199! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/vicky-kaushal-katrina-kaif-wedding-salman-khans-range-rover-to-ranbir-kapoors-diamond-necklace-heres-the-list-of-gifts-given-to-the-newlyweds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos