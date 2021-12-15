Wreaths Day Across America at Hollywood Cemetery

Elkin’s Hollywood Cemetery will once again be part of the Wreaths Across America project. A wreath laying ceremony at the graves of veterans is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18.

According to a press release from the organization, “Wreaths Across America began as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of volunteers and dedicated communities who come together not only to remember the nation’s dead. and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made so that we can live freely.

Wreaths Across America was founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor , teach – is achieved in part each year by coordinating the laying of ceremonial wreaths in December in Arlington, as well as in thousands of veterans cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

The goal of the local Jonathan Hunt Chapter of DAR, which coordinates with Wreaths Across America, is to raise enough funds to place 153 Veterans Wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes buried at the Hollywood Cemetery, in order to ensure that the people who served to protect the freedoms of our country are never forgotten and to bring the community together in a patriotic commemoration.

Last year, nearly 100 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans in Elkin. The 2020 Hollywood Cemetery ceremony, which included special music and performances by members of the Overmountain Victory Trail group, was one of more than 2,500 such events to take place simultaneously across the country.