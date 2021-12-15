Home Alone actor Devin Ratray accused of marital dispute at OKC hotel





An actor who starred in the beloved Christmas movie “Home Alone” was involved in a domestic incident at a downtown Oklahoma City hotel, according toa report from TMZ. TMZ reports that law enforcement was called to the Hyatt Place hotel during the week of December 5, where police “broke up” a “domestic dispute” between Devin Ratray and his girlfriend. According to TMZ, Ratray’s girlfriend called authorities to file a police report the day after the incident and accused him of “choking her and putting a hand over her mouth” during a dispute. TMZ further reports that the woman said she bit her hand and Ratray hit her in the face before she escaped into a stairwell, where she waited for the arrival of the police. Police provide written report, Devin Ratray not directly identified A heavily drafted incident report, provided by the Oklahoma City Police Department, confirms certain details described in the TMZ article, including the location, date and nature of the alleged violence. All names, except police officers, are redacted from the case report. However, the report includes other details not mentioned in the TMZ article. The police report said the woman did not want to press charges at the time, but gave police photos she had taken of her injuries. The report manager also said he searched for, but could not find, the woman’s assailant at nearby hotels. Based on the details provided by the woman, the assessor assumed the man had traveled to either Dallas or New York. No formal complaint was filed following the incident, and police officials declined to comment on the matter. Devin Ratray appeared in “Home Sweet Home Alone”, was “Buzz” in the original films Ratray portrayed Buzz McAllister in the first movie “Home Alone” and its sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”, from the early 1990s. Buzz is the older brother of protagonist Kevin McAllister, played by Macaulay Culkin, who defends his home from burglars after his family mistakenly left it on a Christmas trip. Ratray returned to the franchise as Adult Buzz in “Home Sweet Home Alone,” released November 12 on the Disney + streaming platform. In the new movie, Buzz McAllister appears as a police officer. According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Ratray said an argument between him and his girlfriend did take place, but it was “a verbal argument, nothing physical,” and the couple have now separated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/news/2021/12/14/home-alone-movie-star-domestic-incident-okc-bricktown-hyatt-hotel/6508510001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos