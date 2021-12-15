Actor Devin Ratray tried to strangle his girlfriend in OKC: TMZ





The actor known for playing the bully big brother of Macaulay CulkinThe character of Kevin in the 1990 movement “Home Alone” was accused of attempting to strangle his girlfriend, according to a TMZ report. Become Ratray, 44, and his girlfriend reportedly got into a fight at a Hyatt hotel near downtown Oklahoma City, TMZ reported Monday. The police were called to the scene for a “domestic conflict”, according to the report. TMZ reported that Ratray’s girlfriend, who is not named in the story, reported him to police after the alleged incident: It turns out that Ratray’s girlfriend decided to take a police report a day after the incident. We got the report in which his girlfriend claims the actor got physical with her during the argument, strangled her, and put a hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, punched her in the face, and ran off down a stairwell. She then got her things back and left while waiting for the cops to arrive. Police told TMZ that Ratray and his girlfriend “decided to go their separate ways for the night” and that she “had a separate bedroom.” “Ratray’s rep says the two argued verbally, nothing physical, and that things were so unpleasant that the two broke up,” the TMZ story said. “The rep wouldn’t say what the argument was about.” No arrests have been made, TMZ reported. It is not known exactly when the alleged incident took place. TMZ said law enforcement was called to the hotel “earlier this week”, while Page Six said “the alleged incident occurred last week.” Ratray is perhaps best known for playing Buzz McCallister in “Home Alone,” which shot Culkin to stardom. Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister memorable defended his home from a pair of burglars, played by Joe pesci and Daniel stern, after his family accidentally left for Christmas vacation without him. “Buzz, I’m reviewing all of your private stuff!” »Kevin McCallister sadly shouted in the movie. “You better get out there and hit me!” “ He then notoriously and sadly insulted a photo that purported to show Buzz’s girlfriend in a less than flattering portrayal. Buzz too ate Kevin’s cheese pizza and offered to “throw it all up, because it’s gone.” Ratray has since appeared in the movie “Hustlers” and several television shows including “The Tick”, “Russian Doll” and “The Good Fight,” according to her. IMDB Profile. Ratray reprized his role as Buzz McAllister for the upcoming movie “Home Sweet Home Alone”, sort of a sequel to the original. “Home Alone” spawned four more sequels, including one set in New York City and featuring a now controversial cameo through Donald trump. [Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for STXfilms / Alexander Wang] Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

