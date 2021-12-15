Golden Globes Announce Hollywood Skeptical Nominations

NEW YORK After widespread criticism forced the organization that hosts the Golden Globes to lose its televised awards show and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless announced the nominees for the film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry.

As has been the case for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the Beverly Hilton to announces its selections for the 79th Golden Globes. But this time around, there was no nationwide live-action TV show or immediate celebrity celebration. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The HFPA, which usually has a handful of movie stars to make their announcements, instead turned to Snoop Dogg, who read the nominees behind sunglasses and a red hat during a live broadcast on the page. Globes YouTube. The majority of studios, PR firms and top talent haven’t engaged much this year with the group, which has dropped its usual obligation to submit films for review. Critics said it was too early for the HFPA to resume operations as usual. Some would rather see the Globes disappear for good.

But the press association tried to maintain its position in awards season on Monday, releasing nominations to figures like Will Smith (king richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), West Side Story breakthrough Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (Do not seek), Denzel Washington (Macbeth’s tragedy), Ben Affleck (The tender bar) and Lady Gaga (Gucci House).

The nominees for Best Dramatic Film went to Jane Campions Gothic Western The power of the dog, science fiction epic by Denis Villeneuve Dune, the family drama CODA, tennis biopic by Reinaldo Marcus Greens king richard and autobiographical Kenneth Branaghs Belfast.

Comedy or musical choices for best picture were: Adam McKay’s Apocalyptic Comedy Do not seek, Paul Thomas Andersons ode from the 70s to the San Fernando Valley Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielbergs West Side Story, Lin-Manuel Mirandas Tic, Tic … Boom! and Joe Wright Cyrano.

Belfast and The power of the dog tied for most nominations with seven each. Netflix topped the nominees for the films with 17 nods in total. HBO Succession led the televised portion with five nominations, including nominations for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama Series for recent New York profile subject Jeremy Strong.

Normally, such accolades would spark a wave of joy from early nominees and their studios, a triumph of ringing awards on social media and on calls with reporters. As of Monday morning, no candidate immediately celebrated publicly, at least.

The news organization claims that in the nine months that have passed since her 2021 broadcast, she has recovered. HFPA 2.0, said recently elected president Helen Hoehne. The group added a diversity manager; reshuffled its board of directors; inducted 21 new members, including six black journalists; brings the NAACP into a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.

It has been a year of change and reflection for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Hoehne said on Monday.

It all came after a Los Angeles Times Expos detailed some of the unethical behavior of the HFPA and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include a black journalist. Studios have said they will boycott the Globes, and more than 100 PR films have said their clients will not participate until the HFPA quickly implements deep and lasting change. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes to the group’s headquarters.

Longtime Globes broadcaster NBC has said it will not air 2022 because a change of this magnitude takes time and work. The Globes have always set a date for January 9 but have not given any details on what type of ceremony it would be. The Critics Choice Awards sought to fill the void, even seeking to secure the Globes’ usual home at the Beverly Hilton for its television broadcast. That offer failed, but the Critics Choice Awards, which were also due to announce the nominees on Monday, will also take place on January 9, airing on TBS and the CW.

Much of the power of Globes has always resided in its animated telecast, consistently one of the most-watched non-sports shows of the year. The Globes also serve as a promotional tool for many hopeful awards hitting theaters in December. But this year, few expect to see commercials and TV commercials trumpeting a movie’s Golden Globe nominations.

