8,199 average daily cases from December 6 to 12, 2021





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly update on COVID-19 as of Monday, December 13. Science has proven that vaccines help protect against serious illness from COVID-19 and hospitalization and boosters are important as the virus continues to mutate and spread largely through unvaccinated people, the secretary said. Acting Health, Alison Beam. Get daily news alerts, weather and breaking news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to abc27 newsletters here! The Department of Health continues to report COVID-19 infections that occur after vaccination, as they are important for public health surveillance. We know that if the incidence or severity of post-vaccination cases increases significantly, it could be a sign of reduced protection against a variant. abc27 will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates in the future. Here’s a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days, Monday, December 6 through Sunday, December 12: The average daily number of cases was 8,199.

The number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, December 13 was 5.4% higher than on December 6. The percentage of adult and pediatric intensive care beds available in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively.

There have been 658 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry over the past 7 days, with 58% occurring in people 70 and older. Pennsylvania coronavirus daily update: 6,972 new cases, 1,850,578 total as of December 14, 2021

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with comprehensive and frequently updated data on COVID-19 Dashboard and the vaccine dashboard . Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review daily updated national and local data. The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for qualified nursing homes, including the number of cases, deaths, and immunization status of residents and staff. For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit here . To stay up to date on Wolf Administrations vaccination efforts, the latest federal vaccine news, and answers to urgent vaccine questions, visit United Against COVID Weekly Update .

