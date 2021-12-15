Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is a cryptocurrency HODLer, wants a non-Facebook metaverse, and thinks NFTs are LOL

In an interview with The Verge, Keanu reeves found “rare” TVN be a fun concept.

Keanu Reeves' HODL cryptocurrency, but none that he personally purchased. And, he really doesn't want Meta, formerly known as Facebook, to create the metaverse. Plus, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) make him laugh.

Matrix film series – sounded concerned when asked about the metaverse. According to him, the concept of the metaverse is much older and does not need to be in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg's social media empire.

Can we just make sure that the "metaverse" is not invented by Facebook [Meta]… It's much older… I'm just like, "Come on, man! Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves in an interview with The Verge

Reeves thinks the Metaverse is promising. "It's content creation, it's economic creation [in terms of] cryptocurrency, "he said.







HODLer. Even though he hasn't personally bought any cryptocurrency, Reeves revealed that a friend of his bought some for him some time ago – and it's just sitting there. "Yeah, I have a little HODL," he said during the interview.

The actor, however, has not revealed what and how much cryptocurrency is in his wallet. An independent online note tracker

his net worth at $ 380 million, although he is known to quietly

donate to charity.

NFTs make Keanu Reeves LOL



When the topic of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was brought up, Reeves burst out laughing. In response to a question about digital scarcity and NFTs, Reeves replied, "Are these easy to replicate? "

This could be due to a misunderstanding around the proof of ownership provided by NFT – or the fact that at least a few NFT projects sell nothing more than pixelated images which can be

right click and saved by those who want to copy it.

In November, a

website was launched offering free downloads of "Pirated NFT". Such websites and the ease of saving individual image files in a browser may reduce the attractiveness of NFTs containing only long-term images.

However, NFTs are more than the image viewed in a browser, they represent the property of unique elements using blockchain security. For example, NFT-based art could be used as a player's "avatar" in a metaverse game. Additionally, in recent months, NFTs have evolved to have innovative goals or to offer member-only club benefits to NFT holders.

Matrix Resurrections NFT

One of those innovative uses of NFTs was made by the Warner Brothers studio last week to promote the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie. They

100,000 avatars sold created using a game engine, priced at $ 50 each, and the ability to be a unique character in the Matrix universe. The servers were overwhelmed at launch, with over 300,000 fans lining up for them.

After they were sold, a secondary market was made available to those interested. Unsurprisingly, the minimum

resale price is now $ 120 – a 140% profit over the original price of $ 50 – with some avatars asking for up to $ 99 million.

