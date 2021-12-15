Entertainment
Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is a cryptocurrency HODLer, wants a non-Facebook metaverse, and thinks NFTs are LOL
- In an interview with The Verge,
Keanu reevesfound “rare” TVNbe a fun concept.
According to him, the metaverse as an idea is older than
Meta, formerly known as
- Reeves never bought one
cryptocurrencyfor himself, but he HODLing the tokens offered to him by friends.
In an interview with
The edge last week, Reeves – who plays a central role in the
Can we just make sure that the “metaverse” is not invented by Facebook [Meta]… It’s much older… I’m just like, “Come on, man!
Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves in an interview with The Verge
Reeves thinks the Metaverse is promising. “It’s content creation, it’s economic creation [in terms of] cryptocurrency, ”he said.
The man who starred in other popular films like the
John wick series,
Speed, Point Break, Constantine and others, is a cryptocurrency
HODLer. Even though he hasn’t personally bought any cryptocurrency, Reeves revealed that a friend of his bought some for him some time ago – and it’s just sitting there. “Yeah, I have a little HODL,” he said during the interview.
The actor, however, has not revealed what and how much cryptocurrency is in his wallet. An independent online note tracker
his net worth at $ 380 million, although he is known to quietly
donate to charity.
NFTs make Keanu Reeves LOL
When the topic of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) was brought up, Reeves burst out laughing. In response to a question about digital scarcity and NFTs, Reeves replied, “Are these easy to replicate? ”
This could be due to a misunderstanding around the proof of ownership provided by NFT – or the fact that at least a few NFT projects sell nothing more than pixelated images which can be
right click and saved by those who want to copy it.
In November, a
website was launched offering free downloads of “Pirated NFT”. Such websites and the ease of saving individual image files in a browser may reduce the attractiveness of NFTs containing only long-term images.
However, NFTs are more than the image viewed in a browser, they represent the property of unique elements using blockchain security. For example, NFT-based art could be used as a player’s “avatar” in a metaverse game. Additionally, in recent months, NFTs have evolved to have innovative goals or to offer member-only club benefits to NFT holders.
Matrix Resurrections NFT
One of those innovative uses of NFTs was made by the Warner Brothers studio last week to promote the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie. They
100,000 avatars sold created using a game engine, priced at $ 50 each, and the ability to be a unique character in the Matrix universe. The servers were overwhelmed at launch, with over 300,000 fans lining up for them.
After they were sold, a secondary market was made available to those interested. Unsurprisingly, the minimum
resale price is now $ 120 – a 140% profit over the original price of $ 50 – with some avatars asking for up to $ 99 million.
