Could holograms be the future of entertainment and advertising?

What do Michael Jackson, Frank Zappa, Whitney Houston and Tupac have in common? We were able to pay homage to these iconic performers through a series of “holographic resurrections”. These posthumous celebrity appearances have been mistakenly dubbed “holograms,” when in reality Tupac at Coachella, Michael Jackson at the Billboard Music Awards and Frank Zappa’s Hologram Tour, along with dozens of other examples, are not at all. holograms.

The “hologram” landscape

These examples are Pepper’s Ghost iterations, an illusion popularized at carnivals, museums and concerts since the mid-1800s by British scientist John Henry Pepper. Pepper’s Ghost, one of the roots of the “smoke and mirror” technique, works by reflecting 2D images onto a semi-transparent surface. Unlike real holograms, Pepper’s Ghost illusions do not project objects that have depth and volume.

Another form of experiential technology is the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for live concerts. Although still in their infancy in the United States, AR and VR concerts are a popular trend in Asia. The United States is growing, with prominent artists turning to virtual and augmented reality-based concerts.

Using consumer AR and VR headsets can be quite immersive; However, limited resolution coupled with a narrow field of view and the inability of the eye to truly focus freely can hinder a realistic viewing experience. Most importantly, they don’t create real holograms. While AR and VR can sample from a holographic dataset coupled with motion tracking, the technology does not visually present a hologram to users who still only see images on 2D flat screens.

Short Term Hologram Markets and Applications

While Tupac and Michael Jackson’s fake “holograms” are creative 2D illusions and VR applications, they just aren’t by definition. holograms. However, they do reveal that we have reached a new era in the way people engage and consume content. Artists, marketers, and brands need to consider new avenues to reach audiences in a number of compelling ways.

As a marketer working with artists and global brands, I believe that real holograms of real people and objects have the potential to change the way content and media are consumed in limitless entertainment applications. In the future, a concert or event could allow attendees to interact with real holographic celebrities as if they were on stage and performing in real life.

Whether paying homage to a musician of the past or giving attendees access to presenters in remote locations, holographic technology could extend the production and performance of live events to storylines of the future world previously limited to science fiction. Imagine “transferring” celebrities into multi-city events in a 3D environment representing a realistic photographic representation of a place with visual effects experiences that engage viewers in a way that mimics the real world.

There are currently several advancements in bringing holograms to the public all over the world. The Silicon Valley Light Field Lab team, which I have worked with for years, is a true pioneer in the industry. recently unveiled an impressive technology demonstration of SolidLight, a high-resolution holographic display platform that makes real holograms a reality by projecting SolidLight 3D objects that move, refract, and accurately reflect in physical space.

A recent entering the 3D landscape in 2020 has been the Mirror portrait. The autostereoscopic display without glasses is often dubbed “holographic” when in reality the technology does not produce a real object in space or allow the eye to focus on an image as it would in space. the real world. Kaleida created Holonet, a high-tech metallic gauze, which can be stretched into a translucent screen to project 3D objects and effects. The solution offers ease of setup and touring mobility for live events and essentially uses a 2D illusion technique similar to Pepper’s Ghost. MIT researchers have even made progress towards real holographic experiments use AI to generate holograms via “tensor holography”.

Beyond the experience, holographic technology offers a unique opportunity to revolutionize the business model of entertainment and music events on multiple levels. This includes reducing travel costs, scheduling constraints, and security concerns, as talents have the ability to join remotely. This technology can also enable new real-world campaigns and launch experiences that engage fans emotionally on levels that are not achievable with existing 2D display solutions.

Immersive experiences are not only emerging in the entertainment world, but are also a growing trend in the advertising industry. From busy city streets to stadiums and arenas, billboards are designed to grab the attention of consumers to showcase new products and marketing campaigns. Brands seek to transform their marketing strategies into immersive experiences that better meet the needs of today’s cultural consumption. Rock Paper Reality augmented reality agency States that traditional outdoor advertising and digital advertising “serve the same goals to increase brand awareness, encourage customer loyalty and ultimately increase sales”.

People are consumed by 2D digital screens, with the Covid-19 pandemic further increasing the time spent on screens. In the race to grab the attention of consumers, advertisers have entered a new era of innovation where the recreation of real objects and experiences is the foundation of content creation. Imagine looking in Times Square at a billboard where a larger-than-life sneaker comes to life in the air, showing every angle of the shoe as it slips off the screen and merges with reality.

Holograms open the door to unique advertising displays that could change the future of marketing.